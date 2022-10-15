FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari Gives Maharani Vibes At Gaurang Shah Show Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

The beautiful Aditi Rao Hydari made an ethereal showstopper for ace designer Gaurang Shah's show FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022. Clad in a quintessential Indian golden lehenga outfit, Aditi oozed Maharani vibes at the Label Gaurang show!

Keep reading to find out about Aditi Rao Hydari's traditional golden outfit at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022:

Aditi Rao Hydari walked the ramp for ace designer Guarang Shah's ethnic collection. The actress looked like a goddess in a golden lehenga outfit. The lehenga crafted with rich silk fabric shined throughout the ramp walk.

The traditional ensemble comprised a golden lehenga skirt that featured a big golden border detailed with a floral design and a matching blouse. Aditi's lehenga was layered with a red sheer dupatta that had intricate embroidery details!

To accentuate the goddess look, Aditi flaunted statement jhumka earrings, a nose pin, and classic red bangles. Aditi sported a minimal and natural makeup look with subtle shimmery eyes and nude lip colour. Her messy braid hairdo perfectly complimented the maharani look!

The brand Gaurang by Gaurang Shah is synonymous with luxury and represents the finest Indian craftsmanship with Indian and fusion wear. The traditional, intricate weaves include Kanjeevaram, Banaras, Paithan, Uppada, Kota, and more.

The exclusive ensembles are painstakingly accentuated with the complex and finest Gara, Aari, Chikan, Kutch embroidery, etc. What's more? Gaurang's major collections often feature quintessential textures inspired by traditional Indian art styles including Kalamkari, Patachitra, and Cheriyal paintings.