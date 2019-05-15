Fatima Sana Shaikh Or Janhvi Kapoor: Whose Pink Ethnic Suit You Loved More? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Both Janhvi Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh were spotted at the airport and both wore something traditional. Adding to that, they both wore pink-hued outfits too, which we so loved. While Fatima's ensemble was more old school, Janhvi's attire was towards the contemporary side. However, they both inspired us to dress up in ethnic suits whilst travelling. We have decoded their look for you.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh gave us major desi vibes with her beautiful ensemble. The 'Dangal' actress wore a full-sleeved pink kurta that was accentuated by intricate floral patterns. The neckline of her ensemble was meticulously done and she teamed her traditional kurta with chikankari palazzo pyjamas, which were dipped in white colour. The actress also draped a subtly-done white dupatta and completed her look with slippers. She accessorised her look with delicate earrings and the makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and kohl. The long voluminous tresses rounded out Fatima's look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was also spotted at the airport in a pink ethnic ensemble. Her attire was more modern than Fatima's and her kurta was dipped in a very light shade of pink. Her sleeveless kurta featured a front slit and was adorned with white floral prints. Janhvi paired her kurta with flared pyjamas, which were slightly sheer and enhanced by fringe cuts. Janhvi wore embellished juttis to complete her ethnic look. She sported oxidised earrings and the makeup was notched up by a glossy pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The wavy tresses wrapped up her ethnic look.

So, whose pink-hued airport attire you liked more? Let us know that in the comment section.