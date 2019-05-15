Just In
- 5 min ago Wow! Ranveer Singh & Kriti Sanon Totally Beckoned Us To Play With Plaids
- 27 min ago Cannes 2019: Chic & Stunning, Elle Fanning's Crown Braid Can Be Your Go-To Look This Summer!
- 47 min ago From Janhvi Kapoor To Bhumi Pednekar: Whose Outfit Matches Your Personality?
- 3 hrs ago Cannes 2019 Diary: Who Slayed It In Style On The Day Two?
Don't Miss
- Movies Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Original Mr Bajaj Aka Ronit Roy On Karan Singh Grover Playing Iconic Role
- Sports MotoGP riders make a pit stop in Paris
- News Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Who benefits from higher voter turnout?
- Technology Sony launches Xperia Ace with Water-resistant body, Android Pie and more
- Automobiles Ashok Leyland Nails Order For 400 Buses — Here We Come Senegal!
- Finance Bajaj Finance Posts 57% Jump In Q4 Profit To Rs 1,176 Crore
- Education Jharkhand Board Result 2019: Links To Check JAC 10th Result 2019
- Travel The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar In Uttar Pradesh
Fatima Sana Shaikh Or Janhvi Kapoor: Whose Pink Ethnic Suit You Loved More?
Both Janhvi Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh were spotted at the airport and both wore something traditional. Adding to that, they both wore pink-hued outfits too, which we so loved. While Fatima's ensemble was more old school, Janhvi's attire was towards the contemporary side. However, they both inspired us to dress up in ethnic suits whilst travelling. We have decoded their look for you.
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Fatima Sana Shaikh gave us major desi vibes with her beautiful ensemble. The 'Dangal' actress wore a full-sleeved pink kurta that was accentuated by intricate floral patterns. The neckline of her ensemble was meticulously done and she teamed her traditional kurta with chikankari palazzo pyjamas, which were dipped in white colour. The actress also draped a subtly-done white dupatta and completed her look with slippers. She accessorised her look with delicate earrings and the makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and kohl. The long voluminous tresses rounded out Fatima's look.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor was also spotted at the airport in a pink ethnic ensemble. Her attire was more modern than Fatima's and her kurta was dipped in a very light shade of pink. Her sleeveless kurta featured a front slit and was adorned with white floral prints. Janhvi paired her kurta with flared pyjamas, which were slightly sheer and enhanced by fringe cuts. Janhvi wore embellished juttis to complete her ethnic look. She sported oxidised earrings and the makeup was notched up by a glossy pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The wavy tresses wrapped up her ethnic look.
So, whose pink-hued airport attire you liked more? Let us know that in the comment section.