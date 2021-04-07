Just In
Hello Charlie Promotions: Elnaaz Norouzi Gives Her Casual Separates A Semi-Formal Spin With A Blazer
The Sacred Games 2 actress, Elnaaz Norouzi is all set for the promotions of her upcoming film, Hello Charlie, which will release on Amazon Prime. If you follow Elnaaz on Instagram, you'd find her feed lit up with stunning and fashionable photoshoots and recently too, for the promotions, she had our attention with her separates. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, not only the actress's outfit was impressive but her makeup game was also on-point. So, let's decode her ensemble and look.
So, recently, Elnaaz wore an outfit from Deme and her ensemble consisted of a cream-hued bralette and matching high-waist pants with a belt. She accentuated her look with a light purple blazer that was structured and with this Elnaaz gave a semi-formal spin to her casual attire. She teamed her attire with beige-hued sandals, which went well with her outfit. Speaking about her accessories, she wore layers of edgy metallic chains and chic rings to up her style quotient. Her jewellery was from Misho and Knick Knack Nook.
The makeup was marked by colour-blocks. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and contrasted by purple eye shadow with black eyeliner. The cheekbones were contoured and the messy-style ponytail completed her look. Elnaaz Norouzi looked amazing as ever. So, what do you think about her outfit and look? Let us know that.
Photographer Courtesy: K Vinayak