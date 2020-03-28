Just In
Krystle D’Souza Makes Fashion Statement In Gorgeous Dramatic Gown And It’s A Treat To Our Eyes
Coronavirus outbreak has left us isolated and so we can't do anything other than just staying inside our houses and passing our time scrolling our news feed. To make our quarantine time less boring, the celebrities have been treating us with their stunning pictures. For instance, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress Krystle D'Souza has kept us engaged by sharing stunning pictures from her photoshoot. After mesmerising us with her two lovely outfits, the diva caught our attention with her recent picture in a gorgeous dramatic gown. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.
So, Krystle D'Souza donned a sleeveless plunging-neckline, neutral-toned structured gown, which came from the label Trumpet Vine. Her hand-crafted gown was accentuated by peach-hued heavy ruffles on both shoulders that added dramatic quotient to her attire. Styled by Krishna, the matching net-fabric lapel stitched with ruffles added style statement. The Belan Wali Bahu actress accessorised her look with a pair of beautiful silver-toned earrings, bracelet, and ring from the label Glamour Night and painted her nails white.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Krystle slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Fittrat actress let loose her mid-parted straight tresses loose.
So, what do you think about her gown? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Krystle D'Souza
