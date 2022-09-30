Just In
- 43 min ago Navratri 2022: Four Famous Akhand Jyoti Temples
- 55 min ago Malavika Mohanan's Beauty Routine: A Combo Of Her Malayali Roots And Holistic Care
- 2 hrs ago All Women Entitled To Safe, Legal Abortion; Rape Includes Marital Rape For Purpose Of MTP Act: SC
- 7 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 30 September 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- News Mumbai to Gandhinagar: PM Modi flags off swanky Vande Bharat train, takes a ride too! Pics Inside
- Education JALDOOT App: An App to Make Farmers Prosper and Villages Grow
- Technology Apple iPhone 14 Pro Outclassed By Honor Magic 4 Ultra On DXOMark Camera Benchmark
- Sports India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Playing 11, Match Prediction
- Finance Japan To Pay Up To $320M, For US Company's Chip Production
- Movies Silambarasan TR Shares Compilation Video Of His Fans Celebrating Mallipoo Song From Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu
- Automobiles LML Star, Moonshot & Orion EVs Unveiled - An Electric Revival
- Travel Cathar Castle Hike: A Stunning Castle Trail To Explore
Durga Puja 2022: Alia Bhatt To Bipasha Basu, Durga Puja Outfits Guide From Bollywood Beauties
Durga Puja is one of the grand festivals that has a cultural, emotional, and joyous significance. From paying homage to Maa Durga to playing Sindoor Khela, there are loads of exciting rituals Hindus, especially Bengali folks perform during Durga Puja. And to make this celebration memorable, one must dress apart. If you are looking for ethnic outfit ideas, we bring you the best ones from Bollywood beauties like Alia Bhatt, Bipasha Basu, and others whose desi attires are perfect to get inspired from!
Image: Instagram
Here's our pick of the best ethnic and fusion outfits that are festive-approved:
Bipasha Basu in Lal-Par Saree
Image: Instagram
The Bengali beauty Bipasha Basu looked gorgeous in a quintessential Bengali saree attire. She chose a lovely Lal-Par saree with a white and red colour combination. Bipasha accentuated her bong look with traditional shakha-pola bangles, statement earrings, a big red bindi, and a sindoor on her forehead!
Bengali Lal-Par sarees have a staple red-white colour combo which signifies purity and strength. You can opt for a red-white traditional saree in cotton, silk, chiffon, etc. to wear at the Durga Pujo festival!
Shilpa Shetty in Pink Silk Saree
Image: Instagram
Shilpa Shetty looked ethereal in this bright pink silk saree. The terrific combination of rich silk fabric and modern weave of lines and bird motifs made it a perfect contemporary attire. Shilpa complemented the saree with a plain silk blouse. For accessories, she opted for jhumka earrings, Kada bangles, and gajra for her hair bun.
Indian festivities are synonymous with wearing rich, traditional fabric-made outfits. Pick a lovely silk saree or borrow one from your mom to wear as your Durga Puja outfit!
Madhuri Dixit in Red Retro Saree
Image: Instagram
The ever-beautiful Madhuri Dixit struck a pose in a trendy retro saree in red and white. The polka-dot print on the saree gave a retro vibe to the ensemble. Madhuri gave a chic contrast to her lightweight georgette saree by teaming it up with an off-white puff sleeves blouse. To add more, she accentuated her saree with a matching embellished fabric belt. Her accessories were curated and complimented her modern saree avatar.
If you wish to take a break from traditional silk, floral print sarees, then designer, funky print sarees can make a suitable option for you!
Katrina Kaif in Red Lehenga
Image: Instagram
Katrina Kaif looked like a diva in a red lehenga outfit that comprised a plain, long-sleeve crop top and printed lehenga, and a matching dupatta. She accentuated her modern lehenga ensemble with green colour stone earrings.
Lehengas in modern prints and contemporary silhouettes make a lovely choice if you wish to go beyond the traditional lehenga outfit!
Ananya Panday in Red Anarkali Suit
Image: Instagram
The pretty star Ananya Panday flaunted a red traditional Anarkali outfit. The white embroidery work on the red suit looked eye-catchy and added that ethnic touch. Ananya completed her quintessential Indian look with bold earrings and a bindi on her forehead!
Pick an Anarkali suit with zardozi, embroidery, mirror work, and more such ethnic details that look festive-approved!
Aditi Rao Hydari in White Churidar Suit
Image: Instagram
Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has an impeccable and impressive fashion sense and her Insta posts are proof of that. She donned a beautiful ivory white churidar suit. The sleeveless kurta featured beautiful floral zari work and at the dupatta border. Aditi picked a lovely choker neckpiece and a small bindi to complete her desi look!
Select a lovely churidar suit outfit with either chic print or detailing to rock your Durga Puja look!
Alia Bhatt in Black Ethnic Kurti
Image: Instagram
Alia Bhatt donned this chic Anarkali kurti in black. The subtle zardosi work on the neckline and sleeves looked simply beautiful. She picked silver jhumka earrings and a black bindi to accentuate her boho look!
Shed the colour inhibitions, wear black or any colour outfit of your choice this Durga Puja. The idea is to be comfortable in what you wear and celebrate the festivities. It's that simple!
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2022 Day 9: Deepika Padukone To Sara Ali Khan, Pink Navratri Outfit Ideas From Bollywood Divas
- bollywood wardrobeLokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022: Ananya Panday, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan Dazzle At The Red Carpet
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2022 Day 8: Alia Bhatt To Kriti Sanon, Peacock Green Navratri Outfits Guide By Bollywood Divas
- menHappy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Guide To Ace Ranbir’s Signature Style
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2022 Day 7: Orange Navratri Outfit Ideas From Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor
- bollywood wardrobePonniyin Selvan Actress Sobhita Dhulipala Exudes Elegance In Green Saree
- bollywood wardrobeKiara Advani’s Fusion Dressing Style Guide For Indo-Western Blend
- menAayush Sharma Walks The Ramp For Pillars Of Humanity
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2022 Day 6: Shraddha Kapoor To Madhuri Dixit, Grey Navratri Outfit Ideas From Bollywood Beauties
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2022 Day 5: Alia Bhatt To Ananya Panday, Green Navratri Outfit Inspirations From Bollywood Actresses
- bollywood wardrobeTrisha Krishnan Looks Alluring As Princess Kundavai In Ponniyin Selvan
- bollywood wardrobePriyanka Chopra, The Glam Diva In In Backless Black Dress Gives Chic Fashion Goals