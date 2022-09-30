Durga Puja 2022: Alia Bhatt To Bipasha Basu, Durga Puja Outfits Guide From Bollywood Beauties

Bipasha Basu in Lal-Par Saree Image: Instagram The Bengali beauty Bipasha Basu looked gorgeous in a quintessential Bengali saree attire. She chose a lovely Lal-Par saree with a white and red colour combination. Bipasha accentuated her bong look with traditional shakha-pola bangles, statement earrings, a big red bindi, and a sindoor on her forehead! Bengali Lal-Par sarees have a staple red-white colour combo which signifies purity and strength. You can opt for a red-white traditional saree in cotton, silk, chiffon, etc. to wear at the Durga Pujo festival!

Shilpa Shetty in Pink Silk Saree Image: Instagram Shilpa Shetty looked ethereal in this bright pink silk saree. The terrific combination of rich silk fabric and modern weave of lines and bird motifs made it a perfect contemporary attire. Shilpa complemented the saree with a plain silk blouse. For accessories, she opted for jhumka earrings, Kada bangles, and gajra for her hair bun. Indian festivities are synonymous with wearing rich, traditional fabric-made outfits. Pick a lovely silk saree or borrow one from your mom to wear as your Durga Puja outfit!

Madhuri Dixit in Red Retro Saree Image: Instagram The ever-beautiful Madhuri Dixit struck a pose in a trendy retro saree in red and white. The polka-dot print on the saree gave a retro vibe to the ensemble. Madhuri gave a chic contrast to her lightweight georgette saree by teaming it up with an off-white puff sleeves blouse. To add more, she accentuated her saree with a matching embellished fabric belt. Her accessories were curated and complimented her modern saree avatar. If you wish to take a break from traditional silk, floral print sarees, then designer, funky print sarees can make a suitable option for you!

Katrina Kaif in Red Lehenga Image: Instagram Katrina Kaif looked like a diva in a red lehenga outfit that comprised a plain, long-sleeve crop top and printed lehenga, and a matching dupatta. She accentuated her modern lehenga ensemble with green colour stone earrings. Lehengas in modern prints and contemporary silhouettes make a lovely choice if you wish to go beyond the traditional lehenga outfit!

Ananya Panday in Red Anarkali Suit Image: Instagram The pretty star Ananya Panday flaunted a red traditional Anarkali outfit. The white embroidery work on the red suit looked eye-catchy and added that ethnic touch. Ananya completed her quintessential Indian look with bold earrings and a bindi on her forehead! Pick an Anarkali suit with zardozi, embroidery, mirror work, and more such ethnic details that look festive-approved!

Aditi Rao Hydari in White Churidar Suit Image: Instagram Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has an impeccable and impressive fashion sense and her Insta posts are proof of that. She donned a beautiful ivory white churidar suit. The sleeveless kurta featured beautiful floral zari work and at the dupatta border. Aditi picked a lovely choker neckpiece and a small bindi to complete her desi look! Select a lovely churidar suit outfit with either chic print or detailing to rock your Durga Puja look!