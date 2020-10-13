Your Tuesday Fashion Roundup: Harleen Sethi’s Sporty Avatar, Nupur Sanon’s Fusion Look And More Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

From lehengas to pantsuits, this Tuesday, we have for you a variety of outfits to choose from. Yesterday, for our Monday fashion roundup, we only had western outfits in the list and so this time, we also have traditional ensembles. So, Tuesday fashion roundup definitely sounds exciting and will leave you with both casual wear and festive outfit goals. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Harleen Sethi, Nupur Sanon, Sara Gurpal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh inspired us today with their outfits. So, let's take a look at what they wore and find out our favourite pick of the day.

Courtesy: Harleen Sethi's Instagram

Harleen Sethi's Tank Top And Denims

Whether you are working at home or planning on chilling out with your friends, Harleen Sethi has a fashion goal for you. The Broken actress looked awesome in her tank tops and denims. She wore a v-neckline tank top that had Boston 5 in white hue written on it. It was a half-sleeved tank top and she paired it with a pair of distressed denims. She also teamed her ensemble with a sleek white-hued belt and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, black nail lacquer, and contoured cheekbones. The side-swept softly-curled long tresses completed her sassy avatar.

Courtesy: Nupur Sanon's Instagram

Nupur Sanon's White Ensemble

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Nupur Sanon wore an ivory outfit from Divya by Divya Anand. She wore a Stella kora mul dress and Arabella aari-embroidered jacket from the brand. Her dress featured a keyhole-neckline and ruffled details with asymmetrical hem. The dress was teamed with a brown sleek belt and her soft shrug-like jacket with subtle embroidery went well with her dress. Her outfit might have been a western number but she exuded fusion vibes with her ensemble and gave us a festive-wear goal. She paired her ensemble with a pair of silver flats. She notched up her look with pearl studs. Her makeup was natural and highlighted by pink touches and her middle-parted copper tresses rounded out her look.

Courtesy: Fatima Sana Shaikh's Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh's Saree

Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh not only inspires us with her sarees but also her photoshoots. This time, she posted a black and white picture of hers in a saree and exuded vintage vibes. The photoshoot was done in the rain and Fatima looked stunning. While we can't comment on the hue of the saree, we could notice the subtle patterns and stripes on her saree. She teamed her saree with a half-sleeved blouse and upped her look with a pair of oxidised silver jhumkis. The makeup was natural and the wet tresses made her look a class apart.

Courtesy: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Dress

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya won us with her soothing number, which we thought was perfect for all occasions and as an office wear too. She wore a dress that came from the label, Chique. It was a collared dress with quarter sleeves, and her dress was splashed in off white hue. Her dress was accentuated by nature-inspired accents in the shades of green and mustard yellow. Divyanka Tripathi paired her chic dress with peep-hole beige sandals, which went well with her outfit. She notched up her look with chic earrings and the makeup was enhanced by matte pink lip shade and pink eye shadow. The long highlighted tresses completed her look.

Courtesy: Sara Gurpal's Instagram

Sara Gurpal's Gharara Set

Sara Gurpal, who was recently evicted out of Bigg Boss 14 house, gave us a traditional outfit goal recently. So, if you are planning on attending a wedding, her ethnic wear is ideal, particularly if you want to ace a maximalist look. She wore a Noorbagh garara set that came from the label, Maayera Jaipur. She wore a blue and pink traditional outfit that was accentuated by hand-block printed details and silver embellishments. It was an intricately-done number and she teamed it with a complementing dupatta. Styled by Sujata Setiya, she notched up her look with elaborate earrings and a ring. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted ponytail wrapped up her avatar.

We loved Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's dress the most for it was striking and soothing at the same time. So, whose outfit did you love the most? Let us know that.