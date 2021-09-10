Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal’s Fashion Game From Bigg Boss House Has Been Winning Us Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Divya Agarwal has been trending on social media and her performance in Bigg Boss OTT is earning her both praise and criticism. Whether you love her in Bigg Boss 15 or not, you got to admit that you cannot ignore Divya - she is also a clear favourite of the viewers. Divya is not only keeping us interested in the show but her fashion game is also strong. We have decoded a couple of outfits of hers from the show that will leave you impressed and inspired to dress up.

Divya Agarwal's Blue And Orange Outfit

Divya Agarwal flaunted a blue and orange outfit on the day one of her Bigg Boss journey and gave us a perfect colour-blocked loungewear goal. She wore a blue and orange knotted jacket that was accentuated by pink floral detailing and complementing flared pants with minimal dotted patterns. She paired her ensemble with beige sandals that went well with her look. Her attire came from the label, The Boozy Button and she accessorised her look with hoops. The makeup was marked by mauve-pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Divya Agarwal's Little Black Dress

The Cartel actress wore a little black dress for one of the episodes. She looked amazing in her dress that came from Clothino Studio. Her dress featured sheer sleeves and flowy silhouette and it seemed like an ideal outfit for parties. She teamed her dress with thigh-high boots, which went well with her attire. She upped her look with a metallic bracelet and complementing layered neckpiece. Her jewellery came from Shop Trendys and the makeup was highlighted by brown lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

Divya Agarwal's Pink And White Kaftan Dress

The diva looked impressive in her pink and white kaftan dress that was belted. It was a gorgeous dress that was accentuated by white-toned floral accents and had a sleek golden belt, which added structure to her attire. Her kaftan dress came from the label, Saadgee and the neckline of her dress had embellished tones too. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and nude-toned eye shadow. The side-parted highlighted straight tresses rounded out her look.

Divya Agarwal's Metallic Blue Gown

The actress looked amazing in her metallic blue gown that came from Maya Culture. It was a structured gown with embellished and dazzling tones. The gown was enhanced by shimmering belt and glittering accents. Her gown came from the label, Maya Culture and she flaunted an eye-catching ring from Inaya and the striking earrings were from Soni Sapphire. The makeup was spruced up by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and shimmering blue eye shadow with kohl. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses completed her avatar.

So, which attire of Divya Agarwal's did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram