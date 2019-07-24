Disha Patani Shows Us How To Rock Red Outfits In Three Different Styles

ENGLISH

    In a recent interview with Mid-Day, actress Disha Patani revealed that she got injured whilst training on the concrete floor. She said she hurt herself in the head because of which she had a memory loss for six months. The good news is that the actress recovered from the injury and continues to inspire us with her fitness videos. She is one of the fittest Hindi film actresses and is also pretty versatile when it comes to fashion. Well, her recent pictures in red-hued outfits impressed us. And we specifically want to talk about her red outfits as red is the colour of courage and Disha Patani inspires us to be strong.

    So, Disha showed us how the colour red can be rocked in three different styles. Styled by Mohit Rai, the 'Bharat' actress looked fresh as a daisy in her flowy floral red dress, which was by Gemeli Power's eponymous label. She wore chic gold rings to notch up her look and her makeup was light with subtly contoured cheekbones and a pink lip shade. The long wavy golden tresses completed her look.

    She also exuded sensuous vibes for a photoshoot for a bed and home decor brand. Posed to perfection on a bed with deep red cover, Disha's sleeveless ruffled night dress absolutely gave us goals. Her makeup was nude-toned with a maroon lip shade and the side-parted wavy tresses accentuated her avatar.

    She did a photoshoot for a fashion brand too, but unlike her last two red outfits, this one had a sporty edge. So, Disha beckoned us to go gym wear shopping outing with this ensemble that consisted of a sparkling red jacker, which she teamed with black tights. This time, her makeup was natural and the tresses were partly tied. So, which red outfit of Disha Patani's did you like the most? Let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 18:19 [IST]
