Disha Patani Makes Bold Style Statement At The Ek Villain 2 Promotional Event [PICS]
Disha Patani sure knows how to impress the fashion police. From her regal ethnic looks to her casual-chic outings, she knows how to nail it all. For the last leg of promotions of her film Ek Villain Returns, Disha went in for a bold and chic co-ord piece, perfect for monsoon wear.
The actress donned a green bralette and paired it with a thigh-high slit skirt and nude heels. Her makeup was kept minimal, with her curly tresses left open.
Ek Villain Returns has brought not only the horror film genre to the forefront but also the trend quotient of its star Disha Patani. The movie will see the actress share the screen with Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham, all of whom have been promoting the movie together.
Whether it has been in cottagecore dresses or cutout tops, popular fashion trends have been a focal point of Disha Patani's outfits. That is also the case with her latest look.
Apart from Ek Villain Returns, Disha will also be seen in Karan Johar's Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.
Let us know what you think of the new bold and sassy look of Disha Patani! We have always loved her fashion sense and she never fails to disappoint us with her style. Do you agree that she is the best dressed of the Bollywood actresses right now?
