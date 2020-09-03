Sanjana Sanghi Rocks Her Different Western Looks Stylishly In Her Latest Covershoot Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Sanjana Sanghi, who impressed us with her acting prowess in her debut film Dil Bechara, has equally surprised us with her fashion sense too. Of late, she has been treating us with a lot of her gorgeous looks in western outfits. Lately, Sanjana turned cover star for The Man Magazine's August issue and stunned us with her different wow-worthy numbers. She was styled by Who Wore What When. So, let us take a close look at her outfits and decode it for some fashion goals.

Sanjana Sanghi In A Denim Dress

For the cover shoot, Sanjana Sanghi was decked up in a pulled-up sleeved notch-lapel blue denim number, which was accentuated by side pockets and upped pockets. The actress went jewellery-free and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and nude pink lip shade. She left her side-parted highlighted straight tresses loose and looked beautiful.

Sanjana Sanghi In Sequin Red Separates

Sanjana Sanghi sported a one-shoulder sequin red peplum top, which featured circular flounce on one-sleeve. She teamed it with matching high-waist pants and slightly contoured her face and jawline. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade elevated her look. The diva let loose her side-parted straight tresses.

Sanjana Sanghi In Blue Top And Pink Pants

Sanjana Sanghi was decked up in a one-sleeved plunging-neckline powder-blue top, which was accentuated by puffed shoulder and a bow-knot detailing at the front. She teamed her top with high-waist pink flared pants that featured pin-striped patterns and overlap detailing at the waist. The actress pulled back her poofy tresses into a high ponytail and elevated her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

Cover Pic Credit: Sanjana Sanghi