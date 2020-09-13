Happy Birthday Mahima Chaudhry: Five Times The Actress Amazed Us With Her Ethnic And Western Looks Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 13 September 1973, Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry is best known for her brilliant performances in the films like Sandwich, Daag: The Fire, Dhadkan, Pardes, Dil Hai Tumhaara, and many others. Though the actress was last seen on-screen in the 2016 film Dark Chocolate but her off-screen fashionable looks have constantly been catching our attention. From ethnic to western, she has been nailing each look of hers effortlessly and giving major fashion goals.

As Mahima Chaudhry turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of her beautiful ethnic as well as western outfits for some fashion inspiration.

Mahima Chaudhry In A Pink Ethnic Suit Mahima Chaudhry was decked up in a pink ethnic suit, which came from Gopi Vaid's collections and looked beautiful as ever. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved plunging-neckline kurti that was accentuated by golden embellished curly-cut border. She teamed her kurti with matching flared bottoms that featured embroidered checked patterns. The Dil Kya Kare actress draped an equally-pretty printed dupatta and completed her look with golden footwear. She let loose her side-parted highlighted straight tresses and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, pink highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Mahima Chaudhry In A Green Ethnic Suit Mahima Chaudhry sported another ethnic suit from Gopi Vaid's collections that was light green incolour. Her suit consisted of a quarter-sleeved V-shaped neckline short kurti, which was accentuated by silver-hued patterns. She teamed it with matching flared skirt that featured intricate checked prints at the hem. The Baghban actress draped a block-patterned embroidered dupatta and completed her look with a pair of golden heels. She accessorised her look with silver-toned metallic choker and rings and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and pink lip shade. Mahima let loose her straight tresses. Mahima Chaudhry In A Yellow Western Attire Mahima Chaudhry looked like a ray of sunshine in her all-yellow western attire. Her outfit consisted of a V-shaped neckline tank top that had loose sleeves. She teamed it with matching pants and completed her look with a pair of pointed pumps. The Lajja actress went jewellery-free and instead elevated her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, and dark pink lip shade. Mahima Chaudhry In A Tiger-Print Top And Skirt Mahima Chaudhry looked extremely glamorous in a full-sleeved round-lapel tiger-print shirt. She teamed her top with a sequin golden mini skirt and notched up her look with minimal jewellery. The diva let loose her mid-parted sleek highlighted tresses and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, golden eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip tint. Mahima Chaudhry In A Printed Dress And Shrug Mahima Chaudhry donned a full-sleeved knee-length blue body-hugging dress, which was accentuated by intricate multi-hued different prints. She layered her dress with a half-sleeved neutral-toned long shrug that added fashion quotient to her look. The actress completed her look with a pair of heels and upped her look with a pair of earrings, ring, and a wrist watch. With oversized round sunglasses and pink lip shade, she rounded out her look and let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Mahima Chaudhry? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Mahima Chaudhry!

Pic Credits: Mahima Chaudhry