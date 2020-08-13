Designer Simar Dugal Passes Away; Her Stunning Outfits Sported By Bollywood Divas Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Model-turned-designer, Simar Dugal passed away after a long battle with cancer. A number of leading celebrities from the fashion and film industry shared heartfelt notes on the demise of one of the most prominent designers of the country. Malaika Arora took to her Instagram feed to share, "My eyes well up n I can't stop the tears .... my beautiful friend,my angel,my strongest,my most compassionate sim @simardugalofficial ... love u n miss u so so much .... rest in peace my friend 🙏"

Simar Dugal was popular for her traditional and fusion wear and she was loved by actresses and designers alike. Be it at the airport or for festive occasions, her unforgettable outfits were often donned by divas. We have decoded some of her famous outfits worn by actresses and divas in the industry.

Malaika Arora In A Simar Dugal's Ethnic Wear

For the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Malaika Arora wore a gorgeous green sharara set by Simar Dugal. She wore a rose sharara set from the designer's collection and it consisted of a short full-sleeved flared kurta that was accentuated by intricate patterns in white and the flared bottoms were enhanced by gold-toned threadwork and a pink striped border. She paired a complementing dupatta and carried an embroidered purse with her.

Neetu Singh In Simar Dugal's Outfit

For Diwali celebrations, Neetu Singh wore a bright yellow anarkali set. Her anarkali set came from the Kohinoor collection of the late designer and it featured a vibrant yellow long kurta that was enhanced by silver-hued geometrical patterns. She paired it with a silver-toned dupatta that was accentuated by embellished patterns and yellow-toned border. The seasoned actress teamed her ensemble with silver flats and a matching clutch. She upped her look with a heavy neckpiece.

Sara Ali Khan In Simar Dugal's Suit

Sara Ali Khan wears a lot of traditional wear to the airport and she once donned a pretty Simar Dugal's anarkali set that we couldn't take our eyes off. The Simmba actress wore a white-hued attire with deep red-toned intricate patterns. Her suit was made of handwoven khadi and enhanced by meticulously-done kalamkari work. The actress teamed it with complementing dupatta and wore bright yellow juttis to colour-block her attire. She kept her makeup and jewellery look simple.

Shilpa Shetty In Simar Dugal's Traditional Wear

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was dressed to impress in Simar Dugal's outfit that was from festive and wedding trousseau collection. She wore a black and gold ensemble for Baba Siddique's Iftar party. She wore a gharara set that consisted of a short kurta highlighted by gold-toned patterns and the flared bottoms were accentuated by golden patterns. She draped a dupatta in cross-bodied style and it featured golden circular patterns and intricate border.

Lara Dutta Bhupathi In Simar Dugal's Attire

Former Miss Universe and actress, Lara Dutta Bhupathi also wore a sharara set from the late designer's collection. She wore Simar Dugal's Hawa Mahal Sharara Set for the Independence Day celebrations. Her attire was splashed in white and maroon hues and the kurta was elaborate with meticulously-done patterns. The sharara bottoms were white-hued and accentuated by subtle gold embellishments and red-striped border. The dupatta was adorned with stunning patterns and she wore heavy statement jewellery to accentuate her look.

Kangana Ranaut In Simar Dugal's Ethnic Wear

Kangana Ranaut was spotted on one of the occasions in Simar Dugal's outfit. She wore a linen checks long kaftan from the designer's collection. It was enhanced by white hue and her checkered blue stole was accentuated by red pom-poms. We totally loved this attire as it was crafted out of breathable fabric and made for perfect summer wear. Kangana accessorised her look with dark shades.

We loved all the outfits of Simar Dugal's. Tell us which one was your favourite from the list?

Rest in peace, Simar Dugal!

Cover Picture: Ritu Kumar's Instagram

Neetu Singh, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, and Kangana Ranaut's Picture - Simar Dugal's Instagram