Fashion Flashback: When Deepika Padukone Graced The Ramp In A Stunning Outfit For Tarun Tahiliani

    It is always a delight to see Deepika Padukone walking the ramp. She is always a vision in whatever attire, she might flaunt on the ramp. However, speaking about her ramp moments, we were particularly fascinated by one of her first few ramp shows after making a break in Bollywood. The diva graced the ramp for the ace designer, Tarun Tahiliani and we have decoded her outfit for you.

    So, Deepika walked the ramp at the Delhi Fashion Week and her copper and olive attire was absolutely amazing. She wore an exquisite Tarun Tahiliani ensemble that we so loved. It was a structured yet asymmetrical number and Deepika Padukone pulled off her ensemble with a lot of aplomb. The diva's attire consisted of a strapless flared blouse that was intricately textured and the complementing skirt was adorned with subtle yet rich patterns. It seemed like a brocade skirt and Deepika paired her statement attire with black pumps.

    She looked classy and spruced up her look with an elaborate neckpiece that seemed heavy. She also accessorised her look with comparatively lighter earrings. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and the partly-tied impeccable tresses wrapped up her showstopper look. So, what do you think about this showstopper moment of Deepika Padukone? Let us know that.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 18:30 [IST]
