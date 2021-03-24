Deepika Padukone Unveils The ‘Holi Edit’ Of Her Closet And It’s Time To Steal Those Stunning Fashion Pieces Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Deepika Padukone is among the rare actresses in the Bollywood industry, whom we adore a lot for her stunning personality and classy fashion choices. To inspire the young girls, she even started an initiative called 'The Deepika Padukone closet', where she opens up her belongings to them to shop and all proceeds from this go to charity for 'The Live Love Laugh Foundation'.

After the success of various editions, the superstar is all set to launch her very new and latest edition named as 'The Holi Edit'. As Holi 2021 is just around the corner so to celebrate the festival of colours, she will be giving access to the people to shop the stunning bright fashion pieces from her closet, which consists of her airport looks, lounge wear, and red carpet favourites. So, let's take a quick look at the best fashion pieces from her latest collection, which you should steal right away.

So, taking to her Instagram feed, Deepika Padukone shared a video, that gave us the glimpses of the fashion pieces from her The Holi Edit collection. She also wrote, '#TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset We are all set to celebrate the festival of colours! This collection spans from airport looks, loungewear & red carpet favourites! All proceeds go to @tlllfoundation Link in Bio: www.deepikapadukone.com/closet'. From the video and her caption, it's very clear that the actress has focused primarily on the fashion pieces in bright shades to celebrate the colourful festival. It consists of some vibrant coloured blazers, from purple to orange, stylish distressed hot pants in the shades of orange, pink, and peach, and tie-dye knotted crop tops.

Apart from displaying the spectacular fashion pieces, the video also showed a couple of chic looks of Deepika Padukone, dressed in colourful numbers, that gave us lesson on how to pair the pieces with each other and slay it like a diva. One of them was her airport look, which showed her sporting a multi-colour printed crop top, ripped denim jeans, and long white overcoat. The other look of the diva had her slaying in a lavender shirt, teamed up with blue and yellow colour tie-dye crop top and ripped peach denim shorts.

No doubt, the hand-picked fashion pieces from her closet is really worth-stealing but the highlight of her collection is her Christian Louboutin's tote bag, signed by Christian Louboutin himself. Deepika's Holi Edit collection will be live soon and we hope you are geared up to grab your favourite pieces. Which pieces are your looking forward to buy from the latest edit of her closet? Let us know that in the comment section.