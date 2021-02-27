Your Saturday Fashion Roundup Ft. Deepika Padukone, Radhika Madan, And Ananya Panday Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Be it quirky or flirty or edgy, we have got you fashion covered. Ananya Panday wore patterned separates, Radhika Madan sported colour-blocked attire, and Deepika Padukone flaunted distressed denims. While their outfits were different, they all wore crop tops. So, those of you looking forward to buying crop tops, you have come to the right place. This Saturday, we have decoded their outfits for you, which we so loved and you can update your wardrobe with.

Deepika Padukone's Distressed Denims

Deepika Padukone looked super awesome in her edgy outfit as she was spotted in the city. The Padmaavat actress wore a sleeveless white cropped top and paired it with distressed denims. She also wore a white and black jacket that was enhanced by abstract splash. Deepika teamed her ensemble with pointed black pumps and carried a red side purse with her. She accessorised her look with a metallic choker neckpiece. The makeup was enhanced by muted pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted highlighted tresses completed her look.

Ananya Panday's Patterned Pyjama Set

Whether you want to stay at home for the day and have fun with your friends or step out for a drive somewhere, Ananya Panday's colourful pyjama set is ideal for you. The actress wore a collared and quarter-sleeved cropped top and teamed it with matching pyjamas. Her pyjama set was accentuated by multi-hued patterns, making it a perfect quirky outfit. The makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade and pink cheekbones. The side-parted highlighted copper tresses rounded out her avatar.

Radhika Madan's Colour-Blocked Separates

Stepping out for a date or fun evening with your friends, Radhika Madan's outfit is ideal for you. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the actress wore this ensemble for an event. Her red crop top was off-shouldered with flared sleeves and came from Pink Porcupines by Aniket Satam. The jeans were high-waist and came from Only India. She teamed her ensemble with red floral heels that came from the label, Prisca. She upped her look with chic earrings from Isharya and a gold ring from Misho. The makeup was marked by light pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and soft kohl. The middle-parted curled tresses wrapped up her look.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that.