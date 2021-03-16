Deepika Padukone’s Monochrome Picture In Bodycon Dress And Kohl-Rimmed Eyes Is Grabbing Everyone’s Attention Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Known for her amazing acting skills and impeccable looks, Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular names in the Bollywood industry. Whether she's stepping out with hubby Ranveer Singh for dinner or dressing up for a big star-studded event, the actress is often seen making headlines for her sartorial choices. Recently, Deepika shared a monochrome picture of herself on Instagram and now it's doing rounds on the internet. Dressed in a bodycon dress and wearing amazing makeup look, the diva looked stunning as ever and caught everyone's attention. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, in the black and white picture, shared by Deepika Padukone, she was seen decked up in a one-shoulder full-sleeved stylish dress, which was body-hugging and had stylish cut neckline. The Bajirao Mastani actress looked super stunning as she locked her hand together on the front while posing for the camera. She accessorised her look with a silver chain type wrist piece that spruced up her look.

Apart from her dress, Deepika's makeup look was also very bold and amazing. It was actually her eyes that were doing all the talking. She went for kohl-rimmed eyes that was highlighted by dark kohl, dark eye shadow, and oodles of mascara. Her brows were perfectly filled and defined. Her cheekbones were contoured and she seemed like to have applied light lip shade. Deepika's hair was also flawless. It was shoulder-length with layers and were left loose with mid-partition.

We absolutely loved this bold and intense look of Deepika Padukone. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Source- Deepika Padukone's Instagram