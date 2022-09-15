Deepika Padukone To Anushka Sharma, Celebs Who Aced Gender Fluid Fashion Trend Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

Gone are the days when women were advised to wear stereotypical ensembles featuring florals, sensuous silhouettes, or hues like pinks or pastels. The rulebook of fashion has ever since upgraded and for good. Take gender-fluid fashion for instance. What was typically reserved for menswear is now making its way to women's wardrobes. Even leading Bollywood divas like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, and others are seen blurring the gender norms by adapting the fluid fashion!

Image: Instagram

So, What Exactly is a Gender Fluid Fashion?

Gender-fluid fashion is all about blending in masculine and feminine dressing elements. Both men and women have the liberty to choose from peculiar design elements like bias-cut tailoring, oversized blazers, boiler suits, pantsuits, busy prints, graphic hoodies, skirts, and more. Simply put, a woman can go ahead and flaunt an oversized men's coat and a man can pair a skirt with his favorite shirt!

The unisex trend is a fashion revolution in itself and gives freedom to wear whatever you like. The fluid fashion doesn't distinguish between genders. And when styled tastefully, forms a unique impression!

Here's a curated list of Bollywood divas who flaunted gender-fluid looks and depicted the norm of "change is constant in fashion":

Anushka Sharma Image: Instagram Anushka sported a plaid pantsuit that had a formal vibe to it. She teamed the white and navy blue checkered suit with a matching blazer. The white shirt and black tie underneath hinted were suggestive borrowings from menswear. Ms. Sharma accentuated the power dressing by wearing a gold ear cuff and black boots! Deepika Padukone Image: Instagram There is nothing that Dippy can't pull off including the gender-fluid fashion! Deepika looked glamorous in an all-black outfit. The buttoned blazer, oversized coat, and straight-legged pants, everything spoke chic and poised. Ms. Padukone elevated her sharp ensemble with a black box bag and matching heels. Her accessories including a diamond neckpiece and drop earrings brought in a subtle shine! Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Image: Instagram Her fashion choices are always ahead of time and inspirational! Sonam flaunted Hubby Anand Ahuja's Brand Bhaane's co-ord set. The black and white checkered set included a balloon-sleeved jacket, black shirt, white tee, and matching pants! Sonam's choice of accessories for the gender-fluid ensemble was on dot too. It comprised a black clutch, worker boots, and a black beanie! Sonakshi Sinha Image: Instagram Sonakshi made a striking appearance in a white pantsuit. We love how she depicted a gender-fluid fashion by sporting a masculine long white overcoat and feminine black corset top! She accentuated the pantsuit outfit with a layered silver neckpiece and a couple of stacked rings! Bhumi Pednekar Image: Instagram The Badhai Do actress made a striking impression in a black power suit that included biker shorts instead of regular full-length pants. Bhumi kept the gender-fluid look pretty understated by opting for a middle-parted hair bun and strappy black heels! Sara Ali Khan Image: Instagram The young diva of Bollywood kept things minimal and casual in a denim co-ord set. Sara looked chic in a dark denim set that featured a cropped shirt and loose pants with button detailing. For this super casual attire, Sara ditched the accessories and opted for just sequin black heels! Alia Bhatt Image: Instagram The talented star Alia Bhatt sported a street style with a white crop top and black athleisure faux leather pants. She elevated the sporty casual look by opting for brothel creepers shoes! To match the street style, Alia skipped the jewelry and kept the look pretty understated and effortless!