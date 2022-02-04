Deepika Padukone Stuns In Victoria Beckham Monochrome Outfit, Gets Shout-Out By Posh Spice! Bollywood Wardrobe Nikita K

Monochrome looks have been such runway-friendly that you don't need anything else to rock it. The outfit itself looks so chic and classy that it has always been everyone's favourite ever since it was a hot trend. Gehraiyaan girl Deepika Padukone is seen killing the monochrome look with her white-on-white ensemble which featured a crisp white shirt with a plunging neckline paired up with trousers from Victoria Beckham's collection. Is she not looking smoking hot? I guess she does, have a look at her photos from last night promotions!

In fact, the way she has carried herself in the monochrome outfit that even the fampus fashion designer Victoria Beckham gave her a shout-out on Instagram! Yes, Victoria 'Posh' Beckham posted two pictures of Deepika Padukone on Instagram and said, "Beautiful @deepikapadukone in one of my favourite #VBPSS22 looks 🤍🤍".

First the killer blazer dresses and now the white-on-white outfit, our girl Deepika isn't stopping herself from setting up some high bars in the fashion industry. In our opinion, the white-on-white with her simple yet sensuous makeup look is doing all the talking, and we don't think we need to pull out any more adjectives to describe her.

The monochrome outfit with the white trousers that go straight up, down, is giving us some '90s vibe where it elongates the leg and gives you a much taller appeal.

Deepika is seen rocking a pretty sensuous makeup look with kohl waterlined eyes and nude lipstick for the outfit. She looks gorgeous with her hair open and gold-toned earrings as a statement piece.

If you too think Deepika Padukone rocked the style, let us know in the comment section. We would love to know your thoughts on the outfit!