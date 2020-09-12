Deepika Padukone Stuns At The Airport In Her Breezy And Eye-catching Green Airport Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

After such a long time we got a fashion scoop from Deepika Padukone. The actress was spotted at the airport and she was headed to Goa to kickstart her next movie shoot. Well, Deepika is back to work after months of self-quarantine and we loved what she wore. Her airport ensemble was comfy and she backed the breezy yet vibrant fashion.

Deepika Padukone, who will be seen in Shakun Batra's movie, was on her way to Goa for the shoot. The actress opted for matching green outfit for the shoot. It was not only an eye-catching number but we found her ensemble absolutely comfy as travel wear. However, adding to that, we also felt her attire was not quite everybody's cup of tea. So, she wore a full-sleeved green shirt that was long, flared, and asymmetrical and she teamed it with green pants. With Deepika Padukone, we got one of the most fashionable airport looks of this year, so far.

The Padmaavat actress also paired her ensemble with a pair of white-hued sports shoes, which went well with her attire. She carried a pink-strapped bag with her in a cross-bodied style and her makeup was not visible as Deepika Padukone followed safety norms by wearing a white-hued mask, amid coronavirus pandemic. The middle-parted highlighted ponytail rounded out her avatar.

We loved this airport look of Deepika Padukone. What about you? Let us know that.