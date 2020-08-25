Onam 2020: Deepika Padukone’s Kasavu Saree Look In Chennai Express Is What You Should Try On Onam Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

A number of ladies in Kerala and even in other parts of the country, wear traditional kasavu sarees on Onam. Well, kasavu sarees absolutely look distinctive because of their simplicity. These understated sarees are cream and gold in colour. The saree is cream-hued and the border is golden-toned, sometimes the border is done with intricate zari technique. These sarees have often found space in popular culture and movies. For instance, who can forget Deepika Padukone's kasavu saree in the song Titli from the movie Chennai Express? Her kasavu saree made her look a class apart and she inspired us to invest in this luxuriant cream and gold saree. We also loved how she styled her look and the accessories were so minimal and Deepika looked stunning in the frame. So, we have decoded her look for you for some ethnic Onam inspiration.

A ten-day festival, Onam incorporates a lot of festive functions and we should at least wear one traditional kasavu saree to make the festival even more special. Deepika beckons us to stay inspired with her traditional look in the movie. She wore a white and gold kasavu saree in the movie, as she prays in the temple. Her saree is elegantly-draped and features a shining golden border. Her blouse is half-sleeved and white in colour but you can also opt for a soft golden blouse that matches with the border. Her accessories are important because her jewellery ups her look but the same is kept minimal. So, Deepika Padukone wore traditional gold bangles, a sleek white-toned necklace, dainty earrings, and a stunning nose stud to spruce up her traditional avatar.

Her makeup is kept light too with a pink lip shade and subtle kohl. Her gajra-adorned bun rounded out her avatar. So, will you try and ace Deepika Padukone's kasavu saree look from Chennai Express? Let us know that.

Pictures Courtesy From The Song: T-Series