    Your Formal Saree Goals Ft. Deepika Padukone And Huma Qureshi

    By
    |

    If you are looking forward to draping an embellished saree, we have got you covered. Deepika Padukone and Huma Qureshi were the divas, who inspired us with their fashion game. They looked amazing in their respective saree and gave us formal-wear goals. Their makeup game was also strong and the two actresses also made a strong case for dazzling earrings. We have decoded their saree looks for you.

    Photographer Courtesy: The House Of Pixels

    Deepika Padukone's Jewel-Toned Saree

    Deepika Padukone looked stunning in her exquisite saree that she wore for her upcoming movie, 83 event. She wore this jewel-toned saree that came from designer Faraz Manan's collection. It was an intricately-done saree splashed in cream hue, and Deepika pulled it off ever so gracefully. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she accentuated her look with a pair of emerald and diamond-studded earrings. Her nails were painted pink and if her eye makeup was heavy with kohl, the lip shade was muted pink. The contouring was meticulously done with a whiff of pink blush and bronzer. A gentle brush of eyebrow pencil and impeccable highlighted bun rounded out her avatar.

    Photographer Courtesy: Chandrahas Prabhu

    Huma Qureshi's Silver Metallic Saree

    Huma Qureshi looked gorgeous in her silver metallic saree that was designed by Neeta Lulla. It was a textured saree, which featured a golden embellished border. She paired her saree with a full tapered-sleeved blouse that had a plunging neckline and slits on the sleeves. She notched up her look with gemstone and diamond earrings and a ring from Ambrus - Your Jewellery Closet. The makeup was highlighted by glossy red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with dark kohl. The side-swept softly-curled tresses completed her look.

    So, whose saree look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Comments

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 13:19 [IST]
