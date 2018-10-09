ENGLISH

Deepika Padukone's Latest Airport Look Beckons Us To Think About The 60s European Fashion

Deepika Padukone airport looks

Deepika Padukone opted for a minimal and simple airport look. The actress took a break from the quirky airport outfits and wore something that was classic. She went for a quintessential vintage look and her fashion statement was certainly reminiscent of the 60s era. We loved her look because it was inspiring and humble.

Deepika wore a sweater and paired it with a skirt. With this avatar of hers, she mirrored the fashion sensibilities of the Europeans. Even the hues and patterns reflected the western fashion. As always, her outfit was enhanced by a comfort quotient and she beckoned us to take a step backward. Well, sometimes it is important too.

Deepika Padukone fashion

It was a casual outfit that consisted of a pink-hued woollen sweater. And she paired her sweater with a structural skirt that was dipped in grey colour and enhanced by checkered patterns. The plaid patterns on her skirt took us back to the good old days of designing. Her skirt was also crisp and went perfectly well with her top.

To enhance the comfort quotient, Deepika teamed her ensemble with white-hued sports shoes. She wore dark shades and her makeup was minimal. She left her tresses loose and that completed her look.

Deepika Padukone style

Be it any style statement, Deepika Padukone always looks fab. She has perfected the art of dressing up.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 17:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2018
