Happy Birthday Rakul Preet Singh: 5 Saree Moments Of The Actress You Must Take A Look At

Born on 10 October 1990, Rakul Preet Singh has made her place not just in Bollywood but also in the fashion industry. She stepped in the glamorous industry in 2014, and today she is among the most beautiful and fashionable actresses of the B-town. Talking about her fashionable looks, well, there has hardly been any event or occasion where the actress has not made a stunning statement, be it ethnic or western. From the past couple of years, we have been paying attention mostly to her dresses, pantsuits, gowns, and ethnic suits. But let us tell you, there have been multiple times when the diva has flaunted her love for sarees and impressed us.

Today, on Rakul Preet Singh's birthday, take a look at her five saree moments, which are worth-noticing.

Rakul Preet Singh In A Lavender Saree At the Zee Cine Awards 2020, Rakul Preet Singh was seen sporting Shehla Khan's lavender-hued saree and looking extremely gorgeous in it. Styled by Aastha Sharma, she draped the pallu of her saree with minimal pleats over her shoulder. The De De Pyaar De actress teamed her saree with a halter-neck cross-detailed blouse and completed her look with a pair of silver heels. She accessorised her look with a green stone detailed triple layered necklace from Goenka India and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, rouge-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. She let loose her mid-parted sleek highlighted tresses and looked stunning in it. Rakul Preet Singh In A White And Grey Saree For the Femina Stylista West 2020, Rakul Preet Singh was decked up in an off-white saree, which came from the label Limerick by Abirr n' Nanki. Her saree featured a pretty grey-hued printed dupatta that she draped in a nivi style. Styled by Aastha Sharma, the Yaariyan actress teamed her saree with a white halter-neck crop top that was accentuated by grey striped patterns and ruffle detailing. She completed her look with a pair of shoes from Intoto and upped her look with metallic studs, bangles, and rings from Amrapali. Rakul Preet left her mid-parted curly locks open and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade. Rakul Preet Singh In A Sequin Blue Saree For Umang 2020, Rakul Preet Singh opted for a shimmering light-blue saree from Kresha Bajaj's collections and looked super stunning in it. Styled by Devki B, she draped the sequin pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a sleeveless plunging-necklace blouse, which featured embroidered stripes. The Marjaavaan actress completed her look with nude-hued sandals and notched up her look with silver-toned drop earrings and rings from Gehna and Azotiique. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted layered tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, nude-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy light-pink lip shade. Rakul Preet Singh In A Black Sequin Gown Rakul Preet Singh was dressed to impress in Tarun Tahiliani's black sequin gown and looked glamorous in it. Her saree featured silver sequins and she draped the sheer pallu of her saree in a nivi style. Styled by Neerajaa Kona, the Aiyaary actress teamed her saree with a sleeveless sweetheart-neckline matching shimmering blouse that had tassel-detailing at the hem. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned bell shaped earrings and rings from Jatin More Jewels. Rakul Preet let loose her side-parted long curly tresses and rounded out her look with filled pointed brows, smoky eyes with black eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip gloss. Rakul Preet Singh In A Green Handloom Saree On Independence Day 2019, Rakul Preet Singh flaunted a green-hued handloom saree, which came from the label Kaluva. Her saree was accentuated by tiny black-hued patterns and featured the same printed powder-green hued pallu that she draped in a nivi style. Styled by Neerajaa Kona, the Manmadhudu 2 actress paired her saree with a strappy white printed blouse and upped her look with metallic jhumkis and rings. She tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun. Slight contouring marked by black tiny bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade, enhanced her look.

So, what do you think about these saree looks of Rakul Preet Singh?

Happy Birthday, Rakul Preet Singh!

Happy Birthday, Rakul Preet Singh!

Pic Credits: Rakul Preet Singh