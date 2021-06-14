Krystle D’Souza Exudes Fresh Vibes In Two Stunning Under Rs. 2500 Outfits; Which One Will You Pick? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Got Monday blues! Well, cancel the blues away with the greens, and you can do it stylishly just like Krystle D'Souza. The Chehre actress flaunted two green outfits recently and inspired us to take a tropical break. One of her outfits made for an ideal resort wear, the other attire was perfect for casual parties and dates. Both her outfits are under Rs. 2500 for now and so you can easily buy her ensembles. We have decoded Krystle's stunning outfits for you.

Krystle D'Souza's Monokini And Wrap

Styled by Dinky Nirh, Krystle D'Souza looked gorgeous in her monokini and a sheer wrap set. With this outfit of hers, Krystle gave us a beachwear goal. She wore the Sunshine Monokini from the label, Angel Croshet and her gorgeous attire is priced at just Rs. 2,450. Her monokini was splashed in vibrant yellow hue with floral patterns on the top and stripes at the bottom. Krystle's ensemble was also detailed with an adjustable lace-up front. However, apart from her monokini, we also loved her sheer green overall bottom that was accentuated by pink-hued starfish-patterns and black beads. The overall enhanced her beach outfit-look and we found it so summery and pretty. She painted her nails purple and nude-pink. The makeup was marked by matte-pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The highlighted long tresses completed her look.

Krystle D'Souza's Green Floral Dress

Krystle D'Souza also flaunted a stunning green dress that we found ideal for almost all casual occasion and something that you can order right away. It was quite a mood-lifting dress that she wore and it came from the label. How When Wear. Priced at Rs. 2,025, she wore the Cheesecloth Printed Wrap dress from the label that was crafted out of a soft fabric. Her dress featured half-sleeves, overlapping detail, and green floral accents on an ivory base. She teamed her dress with white feather-inspired slippers that went well with her dress. Krystle also accessorised her look with a chic choker and a delicate necklace, transforming her casual look to party look. The makeup was highlighted by matte-pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The long sleek middle-parted tresses completed her look.

So, which green outfit of Krystle D'Souza did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram