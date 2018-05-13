Cannes 2018: The L’Oréal Party Has A Blackout As The Bosslady Ash Steps In

Right after her dramatic walk on the red carpet in Michael Cinco's 20-foot long fully-embroidered cape gown with Swarovski embellishments, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slipped into an all-black pantsuit.

The gorgeous actress looked nothing short of stunning as she attended the L'Oréal afterparty, where she was honoured for her more than 15 years of collaboration with the beauty giant. Ash attended the glorious event, 'Worth It Show' with the legendary icon, actor, and Ash's fellow L'Oréal brand ambassador, Helen Mirren.

Aishwarya was dressed to the nines for the occasion in a pantsuit by Giorgio Armani. She looked very elegant and slayed it like the ultimate bosslady. She accessorized her look with a matching Jimmy Choo clutch and an eye-catching pencil heels by Racine Carrée

Our favourite L'Oréalista wore a middle-parted ponytail and her makeup was subtle but she carried her bold red lip shade like a pro, which added to her style quotient.

Aishwarya was the first global ambassador from India to be chosen to represent L'Oréal brand. She with her graceful presence and iconic attires over the years has not only made the country proud but also has had a successful association with the brand. Later Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor were also selected to be the brand ambassadors of L'Oréal.

Today, the lady in black was a vision and particularly represented modern Indian women in the most beautiful way ever. We are totally in love with her Armani pantsuit and A+ fashion game. This lady is forever young and classy.

What do you think about Ash's latest look at Cannes 2018? Let us know in the comments section.