Cannes 2018: Look Which Stylista is Back With A Bang!

The undisputed debutant of the year, who stole the thunder of Cannes veterans, Kangana Ranaut is back in India. The sassy actress aced the fashion game at the prestigious film festival and broke the internet records with her smouldering looks.

The actress began her Cannes journey, channelling Audrey Hepburn's style in a sizzling black sari by Sabyasachi. She then switched to a stunning Zuhair Murad's ivory gown for the red carpet. But it was her street style that actually grabbed the eyeballs. She defied modestly-dressed convention by sporting a bra with a pair of navy green trousers and casually draping it with a light-brown formal jacket.

She absolutely unleashed her badass attitude but she was quick to show us her cuter side too in a quirky sky blue dress.

However, her fashion game doesn't end here!

Kangana is back and flaunted her airport style yet again. She wore a very business-like matching jacket and skirt. She contrasted her purple and white chequered outfit with a white eccentric informal shirt. She accessorized her look with white sneakers and left her curls loose this time.

Her minimal make-up perfectly complemented her attire; this lady is certainly on fire. We can't wait to see Kangana in her next outfit in India. She is our fashionista then, now, and forever.

