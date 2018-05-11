Cannes 2018: Deepika’s Pantsuit Is Every Bit Glam

While her Zuhair Murad cape dress transformed her into a princess, her pantsuit made her the bosslady. Yes, our dreamy diva of yesterday, Deepika Padukone, is down to business today in her purple pantsuit.

Standing bold and beautiful against the oceanic background at her hotel's balcony, Dippy demands attention as she is posed to perfection.

The stunning L'Orealista at Cannes 2018, Deepika is slaying it in her own interpretation of 'Purple Rain'. The 'Padmaavat' actor is proving to us the power of power dressing and setting the refreshing wardrobe goals for the new age women. Her flared pants and deep- V neck crisp coat are finely tailored.

Kudos to her stylist for keeping her hair straightened and side-parted! Deepika wore minimal make-up and jewellery, which actually elevated her dressing game, as she looked the world in the eye.

This is the most impressive L'Oreal photoshoot of Deepika so far at Cannes 2018.

Well, Dippy we are wowed and looking forward to seeing you nailing it on the red carpet. Any guesses on which designer's attire she would be wearing today?