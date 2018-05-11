Cannes 2018: Deepika Is The Sheer Delight On The Red Carpet

After turning up the heat at Met Gala in her ravishing red Atelier Prabal Gurung gown, Deepika Padukone has returned to rule the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival.

A regular at the world's most celebrated film festival, Deepika was a vision on her first day at French Riviera. The diva also donned a sublime Zuhair Murad cape gown and glided on the red carpet effortlessly and with a lot of poise.

Her body-hugging dress accentuated her slender frame and featured a plunging neckline. The meticulously done embroidery on the sheer fabric and the intricately crafted cape added a romantic touch to the attire. After all, Dippy has a penchant for style.

The 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage' actress definitely cut a dash and it was very hard to not to keep eyes off her. Dressed to kill, Dippy was every inch classy, as she accessorized her outfit with a pair of delicate earrings. Her side-parted wavy tresses cascaded gently on her shoulder, which was a smarter choice of hairstyle than a bun and she pulled it off like a pro.

We think like Kangana, Dippy too slayed it in the Zuhair Murad gown. Both the glamorous divas are ruling the internet because of their sartorial statements.

Do you think Deepika Padukone looked stunning today?