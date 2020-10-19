Just In
LMIFW SS21: Tripti Dimri’s Classy And Understated Gown Has All Our Attention
Bulbbul actress, Triptii Dimri was dressed to slay recently. The actress looked impeccable and old-school classy in her stunning gown, which she wore for the virtual red carpet show of the designer duo, S&N by Shantanu & Nikhil at the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Spring Summer 21. Her outfit was by the designer duo and her styling was done meticulously by Who Wore What When. So, let's decode her outfit and look.
Tripti Dimri wore a full-sleeved black gown that was round-necked and pleated at the hem. The dress was belted and accentuated by textural elements. The gown was subtly-done and it was a stunning number, which beckoned us to think about classics. Tripti's gown was structured and understated and in the world of trends, it was a number that made us appreciate the timeless style. She paired her gown with pointed black heels, which went well with her gown.
The actress also notched up her look with statement jewellery. Tripti wore a synthetic emerald set, which came from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave. The makeup was beautifully contoured and marked by light pink lip shade and winged under eye eyeliner look. The pink eye shadow also spruced up her avatar. The middle-parted sleek long tresses completed her look. So, what do you think about Tripti Dimri's look? Let us know that.
Pictures Courtesy: Sagar