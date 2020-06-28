Bulbbul Actors, Paoli Dam And Rahul Bose Have Traditional Bengali Wedding Fashion Goals For Us Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Bulbbul has received positive reviews as a feminist supernatural horror movie. Set in Bengal, the movie is about a woman, who has a painful past. The movie has Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, and Paoli Dam in the lead. However, apart from being a powerful and relevant movie, the movie is also a treat for those interested in costumes and fashion aspect of the cinema. The movie offers strong costume visuals and one such fashion moment came from Paoli Dam and Rahul Bose, who gave us old-fashioned goals for the wedding night. We have decoded their fashion looks for you.

So speaking about Paoli Dam first, the actress looked graceful in her silk saree. She wore an emerald green and rani pink saree, which was rich in hues. While her green saree was plain-hued, the border accentuated by intricate patterns upped her saree look. We also loved her red blouse that was elaborated by gold-toned designs. Her jewellery was also heavy and made us think of the good old days. She wore heavy gold haar accompanied by relatively lighter neckpiece, a meticulously-done brooch, light gold, white, and red bangles, a delicate nose pin, elaborate gold rings, and intricate jhumkis.

As far her makeup is concerned, her red alta-painted fingertips caught our attention the most and reminded us of the Bengali traditional culture. Her makeup was muted with soft pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow but the heavy kohl notched up her traditional avatar. She wore a big red bindi and her middle-parted bun was adorned with sindoor. As for Rahul Bose, he looked dapper and distinctive in his traditional wear too. He wore an ivory-hued silk kurta pyjama set and accessorised it with subtle gold and silver chains. But what upped his avatar was an intricately-done shawl, which was draped in a classic style.

Well, we loved their look and if you want to take a break from the contemporary traditional style, you know where to get the inspiration from. So, how did you find their looks? Let us know that.