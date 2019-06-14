From Janhvi To Priyanka, Which Diva Wowed Us With Her White Dress? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

From Janhvi Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the divas were seen flaunting white dresses of late. Well, they taught us that there is nothing, which looks more spectacular and classy than a white dress. These leading starlets were seen popularising different style of white dresses. Let's decode their outfit and looks, and let's also find out, who looked the best.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at her sister, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's birthday celebration and she flaunted her little white dress. She wore a sleeveless white dress, which was structured and figure-flattering. The actress gave us 70s vibes with this classy number. She paired her dress with neon yellow and red sandals, which colour-blocked her attire. We took some styling notes there and she also carried a black and hot pink bag with her. She wore chic earrings, which spruced up her look. The make-up was dewy and a glossy pink lip shade. The wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is often spotted in white dresses and this time too, she was seen in a white dress. Her spaghetti-strapped white dress featured a structured bodice and a mid-slit. It was a midi dress that was flared and she quite simply paired her dress with flats. Malaika looked simply stunning and accessorised her look with dark shades. The make-up was enhanced by a matte pink lip shade and the impeccable hairdo completed her avatar.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has been promoting 'Kabir Singh' these days and for the latest promotional round, she wore a white outfit. The actress wore separates that consisted of a half-sleeved crotchet blouse and a matching skirt with a front slit. Kiara paired her dress with green pencil heels, which contrasted her white ensemble. She kept her look minimal by accessorising her look with delicate earrings and chic bangles. The make-up was natural and refreshing. The long tresses rounded out her avatar.

Masaba

Fashion designer, Masaba Gupta looked party-ready in her dress. Masaba also attended her close friend, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's birthday party and opted for a long dress for the occasion. Her dress consisted of long flared sleeves and it was a voluminous number with deep side slit. She carried a quirky side bag with her and notched up her look with sleek danglers. The make-up was marked by dewy accents and the neat hairdo completed her avatar.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked smart at the wrap-up party of 'The Sky Is Pink'. She wore a satiny shirt dress for the occasion, which was full-sleeved and notched up by shimmery accents. She contrasted her ensemble with statement yellow peep-hole sandals, which upped her style quotient. She accessorised her look with a mangalsutra. The make-up was dewy with a matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and well-defined kohl. The side-swept tresses wrapped up her party avatar.

We thought Janhvi looked the best. Whose white dress you liked the most? Feel Free to share opinions in the comment section.