From Janhvi Kapoor To Bhumi Pednekar: Whose Outfit Matches Your Personality? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

From Janhvi Kapoor to Bhumi Pednekar, the celebs surprised us with their airport looks. They flaunted humble ensembles and gave us subdued looks. The divas wore ensembles that seemed natural and absolutely summer-friendly. With their attires, they beckoned us to not go overboard with airport looks and travel comfortably. Let's find out their travel style, which we can so easily ace.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor gave us another traditional look and this time her ensemble exuded boho and breezy vibes. It was a fuss-free look and Janhvi experimented a lot with colour and prints. She wore subtly-done ivory-hued sheer kurta and teamed it with sky blue palazzos. The 'Dhadak' actress notched up her look with a printed pink dupatta. The vibrant juttis and oxidised earrings upped her look. The makeup featured a glossy pink lip shade and the neat ponytail completed her look.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen wears the most relatable outfits while travelling and this time, was no different. The actress wore a simple black tee and paired it with denims. However, she contrasted her look with those deep red loafers, which we so liked. She carried a chic purse with her. The matte pink lip shade and long tresses rounded out her airport avatar.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon gives us a lot of dress goals and she mostly wears impressive outfits. About last night, she wowed us too with her uniform checkered dress that was designed by Dhruv Kapoor and came from his Fall Winter 2019-20 collection. The shirt dress featured bell sleeves and enhanced by blue and yellow checkered patterns. Kriti teamed it with yellow pointed pumps, which went well with her dress. The diva wore dark shades, a pink lip shade, and completed her look with sleek tresses.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar looked stylish and glam but still wore something that we could easily ace. The prolific actress wore a velvet jumpsuit that was collared and featured a zipper at the center. The pants were flared and she looked relaxed. She wore strappy black heels and carried a dotted bag with her. The actress wore dark shades and the makeup was enhanced by a muted-toned lip shade. The wavy tresses notched up her look.

So, whose airport look you are more likely to nail? Feel free to share answers in the comment section.