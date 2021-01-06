From Alia Bhatt To Ananya Panday, Who Wore What At Deepika Padukone’s Birthday Party Celebrations

Ananya Panday’s White Outfit Ananya Panday looked stunning in her all-white outfit. She wore an off-shoulder top that featured ruffled accents and corset-style bodice. She teamed her top with high-waist pants and the pants were accentuated by strings. It was a stylish outfit and she paired it with bright pink sandals, which colour-blocked her outfit. She accessorised her look with minimal jewellery and wore a black-hued mask following the safety protocol. The makeup was highlighted by smoky kohl and the highlighted tresses completed her look.

Ishaan Khatter’s Multi-Coloured Jacket Ishaan Khatter also looked stylish in his outfit. A Suitable Boy actor wore a striking outfit that consisted of a jacket and pants. His collared jacket was ivory-hued and featured patterns in black and pink, which made his jacket eye-catching. He paired his jacket with pants and Nike sports shoes, which were dipped in glittering red and blue hues. He wore a mask and that rounded out his look.

Karan Johar’s Patterned Jacket Karan Johar also graced the birthday party celebrations and had our attention with his maroon jacket. The jacket was highlighted by intricate patterns and he teamed his jacket with black pants. He paired his ensemble with black shoes, which were studded with white-toned accents. His shoes were as striking as his jacket. He completed his look with a black mask, which went well with his outfit.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Black And White Outfit Siddhant Chaturvedi flaunted a simple look with his outfit. He sported a white t-shirt and paired it with a collared shirt that was splashed in a black hue. He teamed his attire with black denims and completed his look with white sports shoes. He accessorised his look with a wrist-watch and The Gully Boy actor looked dapper as ever.