Just In
- 1 hr ago Weight Loss Tips That Are Science-Backed And Nutritionist Approved
-
- 2 hrs ago Pongal 2021: Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Share On This Festival
- 3 hrs ago Airport Fashion: Rakul Preet Singh, Parineeti Chopra And Others Catch Our Attention With Their Stylish Looks
- 7 hrs ago Alaya F’s Green Chiffon Organza Saree For A Jewellery Brand’s Photoshoot Is Stunning; Find Out The Price
Don't Miss
- Finance Know the Procedure to use BHIM UPI to apply for IPO
- Technology Poco M2, C3 Get Price Cut In India: New Price Details, Availability
- Movies KGF Chapter 2: Brand New Poster Of The Film Goes Viral Days Before The Teaser Release
- News WikiLeaks founder Assange denied bail in UK
- Sports UAE host Ireland for 4-match ODI series in first bilateral contest after pandemic; schedule, TV channel info
- Education SBI PO Cutoff 2021: Explore SBI PO Expected Cutoff 2021 For Prelims
- Automobiles New 2021 Kawasaki Z650 & Versys 1000 Launched In India: Pricing, Updates & Other Details
- Travel Best Wildlife Sanctuaries And National Parks To Visit In India In January 2021
From Alia Bhatt To Ananya Panday, Who Wore What At Deepika Padukone’s Birthday Party Celebrations
After her Ranthambore tour, Deepika Padukone celebrated her birthday yesterday with her friends from the film fraternity. The celebs who graced the party were Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, who are the co-stars of Deepika Padukone in the upcoming movie directed by Shakun Batra. Also, present at the party were Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Ishaan Khatter among others. While Deepika and Ranveer twinned in black outfits and Ranveer also wore a Gucci cap, the other celebrities too looked their fashionable best. So, let's decode their outfits.
Ananya Panday’s White Outfit
Ananya Panday looked stunning in her all-white outfit. She wore an off-shoulder top that featured ruffled accents and corset-style bodice. She teamed her top with high-waist pants and the pants were accentuated by strings. It was a stylish outfit and she paired it with bright pink sandals, which colour-blocked her outfit. She accessorised her look with minimal jewellery and wore a black-hued mask following the safety protocol. The makeup was highlighted by smoky kohl and the highlighted tresses completed her look.
Ishaan Khatter’s Multi-Coloured Jacket
Ishaan Khatter also looked stylish in his outfit. A Suitable Boy actor wore a striking outfit that consisted of a jacket and pants. His collared jacket was ivory-hued and featured patterns in black and pink, which made his jacket eye-catching. He paired his jacket with pants and Nike sports shoes, which were dipped in glittering red and blue hues. He wore a mask and that rounded out his look.
Karan Johar’s Patterned Jacket
Karan Johar also graced the birthday party celebrations and had our attention with his maroon jacket. The jacket was highlighted by intricate patterns and he teamed his jacket with black pants. He paired his ensemble with black shoes, which were studded with white-toned accents. His shoes were as striking as his jacket. He completed his look with a black mask, which went well with his outfit.
Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Black And White Outfit
Siddhant Chaturvedi flaunted a simple look with his outfit. He sported a white t-shirt and paired it with a collared shirt that was splashed in a black hue. He teamed his attire with black denims and completed his look with white sports shoes. He accessorised his look with a wrist-watch and The Gully Boy actor looked dapper as ever.
Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, And Ranbir Kapoor’s Outfits
Alia Bhatt wore an all-black attire and looked amazing in her outfit. Her outfit consisted of a bralette top with statement puffed sleeves and denims. She paired her ensemble with pointed black heels. Alia also accessorised her look with mini gold-toned hoops and chic rings. The makeup was highlighted by pink eye shadow and the black mask completed her look. Shaheen kept it simple with a cute Gucci sweater and denims. She teamed her outfit with black ankle-length boots and wore a mask. Ranbir came semi-formal for the party with a white shirt, patterned belt, and denims. He paired his outfit with formal shoes and wore a pair of spectacles. The mask completed his look.
So, whose outfit did you like the most? Let us know that.