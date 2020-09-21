Birthday Girl Kareena Kapoor And Sister Karisma Kapoor Make Fashion Statement In Their Chic Dresses Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The diva of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who turned a year older today, celebrated her birthday bash last night with her family and closed ones. The actress not only cut the pretty cake that said Fabulous 40 but actually proved it to be true as she slayed it in her lovely mint-green kaftan dress. Not only Kareena but her sister Karisma, who attended her birthday bash, also made a stunning statement in her chic black dress. As always, the Kapoor sisters once again proved they can nail any outfit with utmost class and sophistication.

So, let us take a close look at their lovely dresses and decode it.

Kareena Kapoor In A Mint-Green Kaftan

For her birthday bash, Kareena Kapoor Khan was decked up in a half-sleeved mint-green kaftan, which came from Anita Dongre's kaftan collection. Her dress was accentuated by pops of radiant red flowers and a printed forest-green hemline. The chic balloon sleeves and a tasselled front added to the fashion quotient. The diva ditched accessories and spruced up her look with filled brows, soft blush, and pink lip shade. She let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and looked gorgeous as ever.

Karisma Kapoor In A Black Midi Dress

On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor sported a loose half-sleeved V-shaped neckline black flared midi dress, which came from the brand Zara. The broad band-type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of grey pumps and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and red lip shade. The actress pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a bun and looked elegant.

We really liked the printed kaftan of Kareena Kapoor and the classic black dress of Karisma Kapoor. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Karisma Kapoor