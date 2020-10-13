Hina Khan Looks Super Cute In Her Black And White Dress And Gives Mid-Week Party Fashion Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Comes a new day and Bigg Boss 14 guest Hina Khan is all out there popping up on the top of our Instagram feed, flaunting her new look. It was just yesterday when the actress mesmerised us with her beautiful look in a pretty printed blazer dress and gave us a major party fashion goal. However, her recent outfit too was a party number but of different hue and pattern. She opted for a black and white dress and looked super cute in it. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, for her latest appearance on Bigg Boss 14, Hina Khan was decked up in a full cuff-sleeved V-shaped neckline short black dress, which came from Nikhita Tandon's Spring Summer 2020 collection. Her knee-length dress was accentuated by striped patterns from white lace and featured overlap-detailing on the bodice. Styled by Sayali Vidya, she teamed her dress with Zara's black heels that had transparent straps. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress accessorised her look with a pair of tiny silver-toned earrings and rings by Sunita J.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Hina sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, nude-hued eye shadow, black eyeliner with white wing, soft blush, and nude-pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The diva pulled back her highlighted tresses into a half bun and wrapped it up with a white ribbon, which had black polka dots. She let loose her remaining sleek tresses and looked gorgeous.

So, what do you think about this outfit and look of Hina Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan