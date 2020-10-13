Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Ironing Her Ex-Boyfriend’s Boxers And Her 3 Stylish Looks Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Nikki Tamboli is one of the most entertaining contestants at the latest edition of Bigg Boss 14. The popular actor in the South Indian movies, Nikki Tamboli recently secured her position as a senior and now she shares this position with seniors, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, and Sidharth Shukla (who are not contestants). With her new powers, in the upcoming episode, we not only see Nikki Tamboli selecting how many clothes each contestant will get but also ironing her ex-boyfriend's boxers.

Dressed in her nature-inspired colourful pyjama set and of course the hairband (see the recent BB Mall episode of Bigg Boss 14 for reference), Nikki is seen treating her ex-boyfriend's boxers, which she had been fighting for, with great care. She does it much to the amusement of her co-contestants, Pavitra Punia and Jaan Kumar Sanu. This moment is such a comic relief to the episode, which we think will start on a heated note. However, coming back to Nikki Tamboli, who is persistently seen fighting for more clothes as compared to other contestants' inconvenience, is quite a fashion enthusiast. The Thipparaa Meesam actress has wowed us with her fashion game and today, we are going to talk about her three outfits, which we found so awesome and perfect for parties.

Courtesy: Nikki Tamboli's Instagram

Nikki Tamboli's Black Dress

Nikki Tamboli wore a little black dress recently and stunned us with her attire. Her dress came from the label, Amore Couture and it seemed like a comfy power black dress that featured a plunging neckline and ruffled hem with sleeves. It was a simple dress and Nikki teamed her ensemble with black-hued sandals. Her chic earrings came from Trinketz By Cynthia. Her makeup is beautifully contoured and marked by glossy lip shade. The highlighted tresses completed her look.

Courtesy: Amore Couture's Instagram

Nikki Tamboli's Green Dress

This ensemble of Nikki Tamboli's was also from Amore Couture. She wore a green ruffled dress that was sleeveless with black straps and featured black-hued floral patterns. The Kanchana 3 actress looked amazing in this dress and she paired it with a pair of flats that went well with this dress of hers. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. She also accessorised her side-parted highlighted tresses with a small clutch and that rounded out her avatar.

Courtesy: Nikki Tamboli's Instagram

Nikki Tamboli's Pink Dress

Nikki also wore a cute pink dress for one of the episodes and with lighting, it seemed more pink than red. It was a flowy and comfy dress, which was accentuated by lace trimming on the neckline and sleeves. Her makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The long side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, which fashionable look of Nikki Tamboli's did you like the most? Let us know that.