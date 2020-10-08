Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Pavitra Punia’s Saree Fashion Is Absolutely Inspiring; Her Top 5 Saree Looks Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Neha Singh, who is popularly known by her stage name, Pavitra Punia is known for her role in TV serials such as Love U Zindagi, Naagin 3, Daayan, Sasural Simar Ka, Baalveer Returns. The actress has also participated in the reality show, MTV Splitsvilla 3 and now she is seen in another major reality show, Bigg Boss 14. The actress caught the attention of the viewers after she revealed about her dating life and a recent heated argument with co-contestant Rahul Vaidya also had the viewers' attention. Pavitra Punia, whose fashion wardrobe has impressed the viewers, is also quite a saree enthusiast. Her Instagram feed features a lot of saree moments and for those looking forward to taking some saree inspiration, we have decoded her five awesome saree looks for you.

Pavitra Punia's Glittering Dark Pink Saree

The actress wore a glittering dark pink saree and had all our attention with her bold look. She looked amazing in her contemporary saree that consisted of a sleeveless spaghetti-strapped blouse and gorgeous drape. Her saree was accentuated by sparkling tones and also highlighted by intricately-done floral accents. It was a resplendent number perfect for cocktail nights and she notched up her look with a pair of chic danglers. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl with pink eye shadow. The side-swept softly-curled tresses rounded out her avatar.

Pavitra Punia's Bright Red Saree

Pavitra Punia also wowed us with her bright red saree that we so loved. It was an all-red saree and seemed ideal for almost any occasion. She wore a sleeveless blouse and the saree was impeccably-pleated. While her saree was simple vibrant red, she spruced up her look with makeup and jewellery. The actress accessorised her look with statement bracelets and cocktail rings. The dazzling danglers also accentuated her look. As for makeup, she wore a red lip shade and smoky kohl with dark golden eye shadow. The cheekbones were highlighted and the middle-parted sleek bun completed her look.

Pavitra Punia's Patterned Saree

Pavitra Punia created a quirky and interesting look with her saree that was about pattern play and colour-blocked blouse. Her saree was black and white striped with colourful mirror-work on the border and the blouse was soft golden-hued and embellished with meticulous details. Her blouse seemed strapless and she wore an ethnic gold ring and flowy black-toned danglers to accentuate her look. She wore ivory nail lacquer and as for her makeup, it was enhanced by nude-toned glossy lip shade, pink cheekbones, and golden eye shadow with mascara. The middle-parted sleek tresses upped her traditional avatar.

Pavitra Punia's Colour-Blocked Saree

Pavitra Punia also inspired us with her colour-blocked saree look. The actress wore a subtly-done white saree, which was lightweight and simple. It was a beautiful saree and she paired it with a sleeveless red blouse that went well with her saree. She teamed her saree with a pair of black sandals, which added to the colour-block. Her jewellery game was minimal yet strong. She wore colourful bangles, stone-studded rings, chic neckpiece, and heavy earrings to spruce up her ethnic avatar. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade and pink eye shadow. The middle-parted soft-braided tresses completed her saree look.

Pavitra Punia's Green Floral Saree

The actress also notched up her look with a bottle-green saree that we so loved. She wore a half-sleeved bottle-green blouse and paired it with a gorgeous saree. The palla of her saree was sheer and accentuated by floral accents and the fall was plain-hued with impeccable pleats. She wore an elaborate ring and a shimmering pair of earrings to elevate her style quotient. Her makeup was enhanced by muted-nude lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted impeccable hairdo wrapped up her look.

So, how did you find the saree fashion of Pavitra Punia? Let us know which saree of hers you loved the most.

Courtesy: Pavitra Punia's Instagram