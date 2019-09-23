Bhumi Pednekar And Taapsee Pannu Make A Quirky Splash At Saand Ki Aankh Trailer Launch Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The trailer of the much-awaited film, Saand Ki Aankh starring Taapse Pannu as Prakashi Tomar (Revolver Dadi) and Bhumi Pednekar as Chandro Tomar (Shooter Dadi), was launched today at a glittering event. And the leading ladies, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar attended the event and flaunted their interesting outfits, which were absolutely eye-catching.

While Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress Bhumi Pednekar made an appearance in a white-hued fusion outfit, Badla actress Taapsee Pannu donned a retro shirt and checkered bottoms. So, let's take a close look and decode their quirky outfits.

So, at the event, Bhumi Pednekar was seen in a half-sleeved classic collar white jacket, which was accentuated by intricately-embroidered pink, green, and purple floral accents that gave her attire an ethnic touch. She paired her ethnic jacket with a full-sleeved white crop top that was enhanced by folded purple sleeves. She also teamed her ensemble with matching white pants and Bhumi completed her look with glittering pointed heels. She accessorised her look with a yellow-brown floral ring and a pair of stylish double layered gold-toned drop earrings. Bhumi upped her look with pink lacquer and her makeup was highlighted by sharp contouring, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. She pulled back her sleek tresses neatly into a rolled high ponytail.

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu donned a full-sleeved sweetheart neckline multi-hued tucked-in retro shirt. She paired her quirky shirt with high-rise black checkered loose pants. The actress completed her look with polished brown shoes. She ditched the neck jewellery and instead wrapped the scarf that matched with her retro shirt, which added a cool statement. She further accessorised her look with yellow sunflower-shaped earrings. Taapsee neatly tied her side-parted tresses. She upped her look with matching nail paint, sharp contouring, pink lip shade, and oversized pink reflectors.

We really liked how Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu flaunted their quirky outfits. What are your thoughts on their outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.