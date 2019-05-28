From Janhvi To Ananya, B-Town Divas Inspired Us To Pay Attention To The Wardrobe Basics Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

So, Bollywood divas were recently spotted in casual off-duty avatars and we thought they gave us goals. They flaunted wardrobe basics and inspired us to keep it simple. From Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday, the divas looked sassy and classy in their outfits. They wore the humblest of ensembles, which we have decoded for you.

Janhvi Kapoor

Continuing with traditional outfits, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted recently and she looked gorgeous in her gharara set. The actress wore a short yellow kurta that was half-sleeved and paired it with ivory-hued flared pyjamas. Her kurta was intricately embellished and the pyjamas were adorned with floral accents. She draped a dupatta, which matched with her pyjamas and the actress accessorised her look with oxidised jhumkis. Janhvi carried a purse with her and the makeup was enhanced by a glossy pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The curly ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Gayatri Oberoi

Gayatri Oberoi also made a colourful splash with her comfy off-duty attire. She simply wore a top and paired it with pants. Her top was ivory-hued and sleeveless with ruffled edges and she paired it with yellow straight-fit pants, which were accentuated by quirky prints. Well, we thought it was a vibrant combination and Gayatri also wore silver wedges to notch up her avatar. She accessorised her look with yellow shades and carried a brown bag with her. The makeup was marked by a matte pink lip shade and the middle-parted tresses completed her look.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria has been keeping it simple and this time, she made a strong case for separates. She paired her white crop top with denims, which we thought was the most basic pairing. However, she looked stunning and taught us that awesomeness is in simplicity. Tara paired her ensemble with sparkly multi-hued sandals and she carried a black bag with her. The makeup was dewy-toned with a glossy pink lip shade and the subtle kohl enhanced her look. The wavy tresses rounded out her casual avatar.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani was spotted with Tiger Shroff and this time, she was seen in a dress. Disha looked stunning as ever in her sleeveless silver dress. It was a smart dress, which we felt was perfect for a date night. Disha paired her ensemble with black sandals and her makeup was dewy-toned. The sleek tresses completed her party look.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday also gave us fun and casual outfit goals with her top and hot pants. She wore a white crop top and paired it with denim shorts. Her top had 'FRIENDS' written on it and it reminded us of the hit TV series and her shorts were absolutely sassy. She teamed her ensemble with white sports shoes. The makeup was marked by highlighted cheekbones and the sleek tresses rounded out her casual avatar.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna was seen in a cool avatar. The actress wore a white top and teamed it with distressed denims. She looked awesome as ever and gave us stunning casual outfit goals. She paired it with classy flats and her makeup was dewy with a pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora's latest outfit was absolutely sporty and amazing. She wore an all-black outfit, which gave us laidback vibes. The diva paired her black t-shirt with skeleton image with striped pyjamas. She also wore white sports shoes and accessorised her look with dark shades. The makeup was enhanced by a vibrant pink lip shade and the sleek ponytail rounded out her avatar.

So, whose outfit and look did you like the most?