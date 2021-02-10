Bhumi Pednekar’s Stunning And Delicate Ivory Lehenga Makes For A Perfect Bridesmaid Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

From the past few months, we have noticed Bhumi Pednekar flaunting her ethnic side in many stunning and gorgeous lehengas and sarees. In each lehenga of hers, she gave us major wedding or festive goals. However, her latest outfit is a perfect number for all bridesmaids. Recently, Bhumi turned cover star for The Peacock Magazine's February 2021 issue and for the photoshoot, she dolled herself up in a pretty and delicate ivory lehenga. So, let us take a close look at her lehenga and decode it for fashion inspiration.

So, Bhumi Pednekar was decked up in a stunning and exquisite ivory lehenga, which was accentuated by red, pink, and green embroidered patterns on the net fabric. Her lehenga also had a subtle sheen element and she teamed it with a half-sleeved plunging-neckline bold blouse that had checked patterns and tassel border. Styled by Who Wore What When, the Durgamati actress draped a blush-pink hued multi panels-type piece on her one shoulder that gave dupatta feel. Bhumi's lehenga came from Falguni Shane Peacock India's label. She accessorised her look with multi-layered silver-toned neckpieces and bracelets from Hazoorilal by Sandeep Narang. With pastel pink nail paint, she upped her look.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Badhaai Do actress sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, black kohl, mascara, pink eye shadow, and nude pink lip shade spruced up her look. She let loose her side-parted highlighted and layered tresses and looked extremely gorgeous.

We really liked this lehenga of Bhumi Pednekar. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Cover Pic Source- Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram