Let Sara Ali Khan’s Western Fashionable Looks Inspire You To Slay It In Style Even In Winters

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has been making a lot of fashion statements these days. Firstly, it was her numerous western outfits from Coolie No.1's promotional rounds that impressed us and then yesterday she mesmerised us with her airport look in white ethnic suit. Recently again, the actress was spotted shelling out major winter fashion goals. She flaunted two western looks- one was a stylish pantsuit and the other was a kaftan with jeans and boots. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and we have decoded them for some style inspiration.

Sara Ali Khan In A Pantsuit

Sara Ali Khan exuded boss lady vibes in her stylish pantsuit and gave major formal goals. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel single-breasted black blazer, which was accentuated by striped patterns on the first half side and blue denim patch on the other half side. She layered her blazer with a black top and teamed it with midnight-blue denim jeans. The actress completed her look with a pair of blue heels and upped her look with hoops and rings. She pulled back her sleek tresses into a ponytail and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Sara Ali Khan In A Kaftan, Jeans, And Boots

Sara Ali Khan sported a Christian Dior's kaftan, which looked very cool. It was accentuated by intricate blue and white patterns and tassel-detailed hem. She layered her kaftan with a full-sleeved high-neck white top and teamed it with navy-blue denim jeans. The Atrangi Re actress further styled her look with a pair of thigh-high grey-hued heel boots. She pulled back her tresses into a high ponytail and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, pink lip shade, and red nail paint.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Sara Ali Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sara Ali Khan