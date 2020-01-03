ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, And Alia Bhatt Inspire Us To Update Our Winter Airport Wardrobe

    By
    |

    Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the airport recently. The three looked amazing in their outfits and gave us winter fashion goals. Their ensembles seemed comfy and stylish at the same time. Well, we have decoded the outfits for you.

    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma looked amazing in her ensemble that consisted of a long black top and matching stockings and boots. She paired her attire with a dark blue jacket that featured prints in bold. She carried her purse in a cross-bodied style and accessorised her look with dark shades. The makeup was upped by pink lip shade and the side parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani exuded sporty vibes with her outfit that consisted of an orange crop top and high-waist trousers. She paired it with a camouflage jacket that added to the classy quotient. The actress carried a pink side bag with her. The actress accessorised her look with dark shades and light pink lip shade. The long tresses completed her look.

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt's outfit was definitely eye-catching and about contrasts. She wore a white spaghetti top and teamed it with a long jacket that was partly denim-inspired and partly brown-hued. The actress also paired her ensemble with brown trousers and shiny brown boots. She carried a big red bag with her and the makeup was nude-toned. The middle-parted tresses completed her look.

    So, whose outfit and attire did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More ALIA BHATT News

    Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 17:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue