Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, And Alia Bhatt Inspire Us To Update Our Winter Airport Wardrobe
Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the airport recently. The three looked amazing in their outfits and gave us winter fashion goals. Their ensembles seemed comfy and stylish at the same time. Well, we have decoded the outfits for you.
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma looked amazing in her ensemble that consisted of a long black top and matching stockings and boots. She paired her attire with a dark blue jacket that featured prints in bold. She carried her purse in a cross-bodied style and accessorised her look with dark shades. The makeup was upped by pink lip shade and the side parted tresses rounded out her avatar.
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani exuded sporty vibes with her outfit that consisted of an orange crop top and high-waist trousers. She paired it with a camouflage jacket that added to the classy quotient. The actress carried a pink side bag with her. The actress accessorised her look with dark shades and light pink lip shade. The long tresses completed her look.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt's outfit was definitely eye-catching and about contrasts. She wore a white spaghetti top and teamed it with a long jacket that was partly denim-inspired and partly brown-hued. The actress also paired her ensemble with brown trousers and shiny brown boots. She carried a big red bag with her and the makeup was nude-toned. The middle-parted tresses completed her look.
So, whose outfit and attire did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.