Best Of Alia Bhatt's Fashion: The Gully Boy Actress Inspires Us To Stay Vibrant With Her Outfits

Be it films or fashion appearances, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has always been in the limelight. Though the actress has gone through ups and downs in terms of films but her fashion game has always been on top in 2019. This year, we noticed the diva has sported a lot of multi-hued outfits. So, let us take a close look at her colourful outfits, which inspired us to wear vibrant.

Alia Bhatt In A Vibrant Sabyasachi Sari At Star Screen Awards, Alia Bhatt made appearance in a multi-hued sari, which came from ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Her sari featured shimmering black, yellow, red, and pink striped patterns. The diva's sari was accentuated by intricately-done floral-patterned border and she draped the pallu in a nivi style. Styled by Ami Patel, the actress teamed up her sari with a sleeveless and complementing blouse. She accessorised her look with a pair of danglers, which also came from Sabyasachi. Filled thick brows, tiny black bindi, soft blush, and pink lip shade upped her ethnic look. Alia tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun and looked elegant. Alia Bhatt In Patterned Blazer And Red Pants Alia Bhatt sported a full flared sleeved notch-lapel one-buttoned ivory blazer, which was accentuated by multi-hued patterns. She flaunted black bralette underneath blazer. Styled by Lakhmi Lehr, she paired it with plain red flared pants. Alia's outfit came from Prabal Gurung and Topshop. She completed her look with a pair of stylish Jimmy Choo heels. The Gully Boy actress went jewellery free and spruced up her look with minimal makeup highlighted by light pink eye shadow and nudish pink lip shade. She let loose her mid-parted curly tresses. Alia Bhatt In A Colourful Co-ord Set Alia Bhatt looked extremely pretty in a lovely co-ord set, which was splashed in multicolours like pink, green, and yellow. Her co-ord set consisted of a cuff-sleeved classic-collar loose crop shirt. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she teamed it up with matching trousers. Alia's co-ords came from label Peter Pilotto and she completed her look with yellow-hued flip flops. The cute purple bag added style statement. She pulled her side-parted wavy tresses on one side and let it loose. Filled brows, black eyeliner, and light pink lip shade went well with her look. Alia Bhatt In Tarun Tahiliani’s Sari At one of the promotional rounds of Kalank, Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in Tarun Tahiliani's sari, which was accentuated by pink and green hued. Her sari was intricately patterned and also featured yellow hued big dots. Styled by Ami Patel, she paired her sari with a cut-sleeved red blouse, that was enhanced by subtle prints. She accessorised her look with a maangtikka, which was studded by a precious stone and pulled back her mid-parted messy tresses into a low ponytail. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, pink hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Alia Bhatt In A Floral Gown At Zee Cine Awards, Alia Bhatt looked like a princess in a pretty floral gown by Celia Kritharioti. Her cut-sleeved plunging neckline light-pink hued flared gown was accentuated by floral appliqués in white, pink, green, and red hues. Styled by Ami Patel, she upped her look with delicate drop earrings. Sharp contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade rounded out her look. Alia Bhatt tied her mid-parted wavy tresses into a half-updo. Alia Bhatt In A Striped Midi Dress Alia Bhatt wore a cut-sleeved crossover V-neck midi dress from label Missoni, which was accentuated by multi-colour stripes. Styled by Ami Patel, her dress featured pleated skirt and waistband woven with same coloured stripes. She completed her look with a pair of white heels from Charles & Keith. The actress accessorised her look with big gold-toned hoops and wrapped her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, light hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and cherry lip shade. Alia let loose her mid-parted highlighted curled locks.

Be it ethnic or western outfits, we loved Alia Bhatt's colourful outfits. What do you think about her outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Alia Bhatt