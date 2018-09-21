Anushka Sharma Ups Her Traditional Fashion Game With A Badla Kurta Set

Anushka Sharma has been showing us her traditional side and we are totally loving it. She has donned a number of experimental looks for the promotion of her upcoming film, 'Sui Dhaaga'. Last time, we saw the prolific actress donning a green-hued sari and this time she went all-black and looked radiant.

The diva wore a traditional attire by Sabyasachi and had us falling head over heels in love with her. She wore a badla kurta with a marori border and paired it with complementing flared bottoms. Her attire was minimally and meticulously embellished, and also celebrated traditional Indian craftsmanship. She also draped a lightweight badla dupatta, which was splashed in black hue and was also intricately done.

Anushka also sported Fizzy Goblet juttis, which were enhanced by mirror work and colour-blocked her outfit. She accessorised her look with polki earring set, which was crafted in 22K gold and came from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection.

The diva's makeup was light and marked by a soft kohl and light pink lip shade. The black bindi notched up her look and the middle-parted tresses rounded off her ethnic avatar.

So, how did you find Anushka Sharma's latest traditional look? Feel free to share your views in the comment section.