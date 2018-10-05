Anushka Sharma All-black Attire Is Perfect For Afternoon Parties

Anushka Sharma was beaming and in an all-black attire, as she graced the success bash of the movie, 'Sui Dhaaga'. The actress looked gorgeous in her outfit, which we thought made for a great afternoon party number. She wore a sheer blouse and teamed it with a structural skirt.

Her attire was dreamy and structural. While her top was asymmetrical, her skirt was crisp with a razor-sharp hemline. The top was accentuated by black colour and featured sheer sleeves in the same hue. It was a flowy blouse that gave relaxed vibes. The stunning actress teamed it with a matching skirt, which was detailed with a metallic touch and shiny embellishments.

Anushka paired her outfit with black-hued sandals and she kept her look jewellery-free except for the black studs. The actress wore a subtle makeup and highlighted her lips with a soft pink lip shade. She wore a bun to notch up her look and Anushka seems to be sporting middle-parted hairdo quite often these days.

Well, she looked amazing and we thought that this was her another groovy number. How did you find Anushka Sharma's look? Tell us in the comment section.