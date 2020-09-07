Happy Birthday Radhika Apte: 5 Unique Fashionable Outfits Of The Actress One Wish To Own Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 7 September 1985, Radhika Apte has come a long way in her acting career. She started her career in 2005 with a brief role in Bollywood film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! and slowly and steadily, she has been climbing the ladder of success. Some of the best films of the actress include Phobia, Parched, Lust Stories, Sacred Games, Ghoul, Andhadhun, and Kabali, which earned her a lot of fame, recognition, and love from the audience.

Just like her acting prowess, Radhika has also impressed us with her fashion choices. There has been many times the diva made stunning statements in her unique outfits, leaving our jaws drop. For all the events, she was amazingly styled by Who Wore What When. So today, on Radhika Apte's birthday, we give you a glimpse of some of her eye-catching outfits from her fashion wardrobe that you would definitely want to own.

Radhika Apte In A Black Slit Gown Radhika Apte sported a sleeveless high-neck black gown by Shantanu & Nikhil and looked a class apart. Her body-hugging gown was accentuated by golden buttons on the bodice and a thigh-high front slit that added to the bold quotient. She completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels and accessorised her look with minimal silver jewellery from the label Ayana. The actress pulled back her highlighted poofy tresses into a high ponytail and wrapped up her look with filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Radhika Apte In A Black Suit And White Shirt Radhika Apte exuded boss lady vibes in a sleeveless halter-neck black waistcoat and matching leather pants. Her waistcoat featured a big bow-detailing that added to the dramatic quotient. She layered it with a full-sleeved classic-collar white formal shirt and completed her look with a pair of black heels. Her outfit came from Jewellyn Alvares and she upped her look with Daniel Wellington's golden watch. Radhika tied her sleek tresses into a French braid and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and matte pink lip shade. Radhika Apte In A Green Saree For an event in Mumbai, Radhika Apte opted for a green saree, which came from the label Torani. Her saree was accentuated by intricate white-hued embroidered patterns at the border. She draped the sheer pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a sleeveless matching blouse that featured blossoming red florals and green leaves prints. The diva notched up her look with a pair of gold-toned metallic studs and necklace from Minerali Store. Radhike let loose her mid-parted sleek short tresses and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by a tiny black bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Radhika Apte In A Golden Sculptural Dress At the International Emmy Awards 2019, Radhika Apte flaunted a strapless plunging-neckline golden sculptural dress by Iris Van Herpen. Her dramatic structured dress was splashed in yellow and pink hues and featured sharp pleats. The actress teamed her dress with a pair of yellow heels by Dyuti Bansal and accessorised her look with gold-toned rings from Chopard. Radhika pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat bun and enhanced her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, soft blush, and maroon lip shade. Radhika Apte In A Brown Dress And Black Corset For the International Emmy Awards 2019 interviews, Radhika Apte was dressed to impress in a sleeveless brown midi dress, which was accentuated by a thigh-high side slit. Her dress was layered with a high-waist black leather corset that added stylish quotient to her look. Her outfit came from Avaro Figlio and she completed her look with Christian Louboutin's pointed black pumps. The diva upped her look with a pair of black studs from Outhouse and tied her tresses into a ponytail. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

We absolutely loved all these outfits of Radhika Apte. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Radhika Apte!

Pic Credits: Who Wore What When