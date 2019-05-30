Just In
Ananya Panday Ups Her Cute Avatar With This Abstract Ruffled Dress
Ananya Panday looked awesome as ever in her beautiful dress, which she wore recently. This was one of her off-duty looks and Ananya looked pretty. The dress was trendy and her look was minimally done. This dress of hers was perfect for a brunch date and Ananya also added a comfort quotient to her look. Let's decode her ensemble and look, which has wowed us.
So, Ananya wore an asymmetrical number, which was ruffled and layered. The sleeveless number of hers was detailed with abstract prints, which truly notched up her ensemble. Ananya's dress was inspiring and something we wished we had in our wardrobes. This number of hers was perfect for the scorching summer day.
The 'SOTY 2' actress paired her ensemble with white sports shoes, which enhanced the comfort level and gave her look a sporty touch. She accessorised her look with a delicate neckpiece, which accentuated her avatar. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and the wavy tresses notched up her cute avatar. We thought Ananya looked fab. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.