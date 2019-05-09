ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ananya Panday's Colourful Attire Is A Perfect Wear On A Grey Cloudy Morning

    By
    |
    Ananya Panday Fashion
    Instagram

    Ananya Panday's debut movie will hit the screens tomorrow and the actress did a lot of promotional rounds. The one such attire of hers which caught our attention was by Michael Kors. This ensemble was about colourful splash and totally grabbed our eyeballs. Let's decode her attire and look.

    Styled by Ami Patel, Ananya wore a skirt and top. Her top was round-necked and absolutely shiny with metallic hues. The half-sleeved top of hers totally gave us fashion goals and she teamed it with a flared skirt that was also accentuated by myriad hues and featured an asymmetrical hem. Well, Ananya totally rocked the colourful excess look.

    Ananya Panday Style
    Instagram

    The budding fashion diva paired her ensemble with white shoes with rainbow-hued laces and with this, she colour-blocked her look but kept the colourful theme alive. Her makeup was refreshing with a pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The sleek long tresses rounded out her cheerful avatar. So, what do you think about Ananya's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Read more about: ananya panday michael kors
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue