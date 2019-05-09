Just In
Ananya Panday's Colourful Attire Is A Perfect Wear On A Grey Cloudy Morning
Ananya Panday's debut movie will hit the screens tomorrow and the actress did a lot of promotional rounds. The one such attire of hers which caught our attention was by Michael Kors. This ensemble was about colourful splash and totally grabbed our eyeballs. Let's decode her attire and look.
Styled by Ami Patel, Ananya wore a skirt and top. Her top was round-necked and absolutely shiny with metallic hues. The half-sleeved top of hers totally gave us fashion goals and she teamed it with a flared skirt that was also accentuated by myriad hues and featured an asymmetrical hem. Well, Ananya totally rocked the colourful excess look.
The budding fashion diva paired her ensemble with white shoes with rainbow-hued laces and with this, she colour-blocked her look but kept the colourful theme alive. Her makeup was refreshing with a pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The sleek long tresses rounded out her cheerful avatar. So, what do you think about Ananya's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.