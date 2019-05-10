ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ananya Panday's Latest Ensemble Is A Perfect Mix Of Sporty, Comfy, And Fun

    By
    |
    Ananya Panday SOTY 2

    Ananya Panday's fashion game for the 'Student of the Year 2' promotional rounds have mostly been quirky. For the screening as well, she opted for a quirky attire that featured a classy touch too. The actress looked impressive and gave us a dress goal for a fun weekend party. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

    Ananya Panday Fashion

    Ananya wore green-hued separates, which were accentuated by timeless gingham pattern. She wore a cropped blouse and paired it with a structured skirt. Well, her ensemble did have a sporty touch and exuded comfy vibes. Ananya added a fun element to her separates by teaming them with this collared white jacket that featured eye-catching prints.

    Ananya Panday Style

    She wore white sports shoes that added to the fuss-free touch. Ananya also kept her look mostly jewellery-free. Her makeup was accentuated by highlighted cheekbones, a pink lip shade, and well-defined kohl. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her awesome avatar. So, what do you think about Ananya's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: ananya panday celeb spotting
    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 12:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 10, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue