Ananya Panday's Latest Ensemble Is A Perfect Mix Of Sporty, Comfy, And Fun
Ananya Panday's fashion game for the 'Student of the Year 2' promotional rounds have mostly been quirky. For the screening as well, she opted for a quirky attire that featured a classy touch too. The actress looked impressive and gave us a dress goal for a fun weekend party. Let's decode her ensemble and look.
Ananya wore green-hued separates, which were accentuated by timeless gingham pattern. She wore a cropped blouse and paired it with a structured skirt. Well, her ensemble did have a sporty touch and exuded comfy vibes. Ananya added a fun element to her separates by teaming them with this collared white jacket that featured eye-catching prints.
She wore white sports shoes that added to the fuss-free touch. Ananya also kept her look mostly jewellery-free. Her makeup was accentuated by highlighted cheekbones, a pink lip shade, and well-defined kohl. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her awesome avatar. So, what do you think about Ananya's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.