Ananya Panday Woos Us With Her Recent Photoshoot In A Dramatic Attire On Her Birthday Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 30th October 1998, Ananya Panday celebrates her birthday today. Ananya is just one film old and her fashion sense is absolutely amazing. It was just a month ago when the Student Of The Year 2 actress wowed us with her stunning photoshoot for Grazia India and now, she caught our attention with her latest fashion shoot for HT.

Ananya Panday flaunted her fashionable outfit, which consisted of a gorgeous crop top and metallic skirt. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, for her recent photoshoot, Ananya Panday looked pretty as a peach in a strapless white net fabric crop top, which was accentuated by dramatic floral ruffle. Styled by Ami Patel, she teamed it with a high-rise grey-hued floor-sweeping long metallic flared skirt. Ananya's eye-arresting outfit came from the noted designer, Manish Malhotra's Maahrumysha Festive Couture 2019 collection.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned chandelier earrings and bracelet from Rambhajos. She pulled back her tresses into a high ponytail, which suited her well. Ananya Panday sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

In one of the pictures, Ananya is also seen posing with her dad Chunky Panday, who also sported Manish Malhotra's ethnic outfit. His ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved mandarin collar grey kurta, which was accentuated by intricate silver prints. The Housefull 4 actor teamed it with plain white bottoms and completed his look with a pair of brown flats.

The duo just gave us father-daughter goals with their matching outfits. What do you think about Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday's attire? Do let us know in the comment section.